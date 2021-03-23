Sonoma County leaders denounce racism, pledge to combat discrimination

Sonoma County elected officials and civic leaders convened Monday afternoon to condemn acts of racism during a virtual panel where several attendees vowed to speak out against instances of prejudice in their own lives and support people of color in their communities.

The 4:30 p.m. meeting was hosted by the county, with attendees including elected officials in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sebastopol and the city of Sonoma, among others.

Many of the more than two dozen speakers and attendees acknowledged the spate of violence that took the lives of eight people, mostly Asian women, during a shooting in Atlanta last week, though they also underscored the long history of racial discrimination faced by people of Asian heritage in the United States, including Sonoma County.

“That way of thinking, that nothing needs to change, is what brings us to times like these, and that’s beyond frightening,” said Lyndsey Burcina, a member of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights and a panelist Monday.

Another panelist, Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, who last week reported being subjected to racial slurs and told to “go back to Africa” by an anonymous caller, described feeling like she needed to change the way she portrays herself in public after moving to Sonoma County. Elward grew up in the Congo and is the first Black woman to serve on the council.

She thanked those on the call who offered their support after the hateful tirade she endured from a constituent. It was not her first encounter with such vile thinking and behavior.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us,” Elward said of the assembled panel. “It’s time to put the fear and anger aside and come together as one because we are one.”

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura described her frustration over feeling like she was unable to protect her 88-year-old mother, a World War II-era internment camp survivor, from the rise in attacks on elderly Asian Americans seen throughout the Bay Area.

“I feel like she’s once again incarcerated in a Japanese interment camp because of the color of her skin,” Kitamura said.

She called on the elected officials who attended the conference to examine what policies and institutions were creating barriers for minorities in Sonoma County.

“All the action in the world can be taken, but it is up to us and it is up to the elected (officials) to take a hard look at the political infrastructure that perpetuates and creates inequities,” Kitamura said. “It is up to us and up to you … to make the necessary changes that will disrupt and deconstruct what has gone on for hundreds of years.”

Esther Lemus, a Windsor councilwoman, said it was vital for the county’s current leaders to encourage people of color to run for political seats in Sonoma County and throw their support behind those candidates when they do.

Lemus, a deputy district attorney, recalled being in a room full of men and hearing as each was asked when they planned to seek an elected position, though never being asked the question herself.

“I think sometimes there is some invisibility about who they see as the ’right candidate,’” Lemus said.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins said she is conscious of appointing people from diverse backgrounds to commission and board seats, an opportunity that can serve as a steppingstone toward higher office.

Historically, many of those boards have been made up of people who already had a level political influence locally, Hopkins added.

“One critical piece is offering up those opportunities to interact with local government, which kind of creates a bench of folks that are ready to run for elected office,” she said.

Elward, the Rohnert Park vice mayor, said it was important to make would-be candidates feel safe.

"I don’t want anybody, any other person of color, to feel the way I felt and how I’m still feeling,“ Elward said.

