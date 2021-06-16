Sonoma County libraries celebrate Pride month with events, talks and kid-friendly activities

The Sonoma County Library is celebrating Pride month with a roster of virtual programs, events and resources focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Virtual events include two weekly clubs for teens, a presentation by local historians, a film discussion, an author event and two bilingual story times.

Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond said that everyone is welcome at the library and urges the community to join the library’s celebration of Pride, with the intention to promote self-affirmation, dignity, equality and increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

The library’s headline events include a virtual presentation by local historians Tina Dungan and Shad Reinstein about the history of Sonoma County’s LGBTQI+ community, and a discussion with author Gabby Rivera.

Families can also stop by the Petaluma branch to pick up rainbow craft kits, or sign up online for a summer reading scavenger hunt with several Pride-themed activities.

"The library depends upon the hard work and passion of queer employees and volunteers,” said Stuart Wilkinson, Chair of the Queer Advocacy Team at Sonoma County Library. “We are dedicated to creating a more equitable and inclusive library culture for all of Sonoma County, not despite our differences but because of them."

A full list of all Pride Month offerings, along with a curated book list for adults, teens and kids, is available on the Sonoma County Library website, www.sonomalibrary.org/celebratepride.

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.