Sixty-eight readers responded to an informal Press Democrat survey asking if they’d left the North Bay for another state. Here’s where they landed:

People kept warning Chris Davies about alligators.

He would tell folks that he and his family were moving from Cotati to Florida, and they would say, “Watch out for the gators.”

So far, reptiles haven’t been a problem.

“It’s the bears,” said Davies, a marketing consultant. “No one tells you about the bears.”

He’s kidding, kind of. Black bears are a nuisance in Seminole County, where he and his wife, Renee, and their three young children moved earlier this month. They now live in a suburb 15 miles north of Orlando.

“They’re out there, but they’re not hurting anyone,” said Davies, referring to the bears, not his offspring. “They’re kind of like big cats.”

By pulling up stakes, the Davies became part of a larger exodus that has the full attention of demographers. According to state-to-state migration data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau, some 343,000 people left California for other states from 2021 to 2022. No state had more people move away.

Downward trend

Texas was the most popular relocation spot for Californians, with nearly 102,000 of them adopting the Lone Star State. Some 74,000 Californians crossed the state line to live in Arizona, while nearly 51,000 crossed the country to take up residence in Florida.

(20 reasons Press Democrat readers gave for moving to Texas from Sonoma County)

While slightly lower than the net loss of people incurred by California the year before, that 343,000 number underscored an eye-opening trend. In the last few years, after more than a century of robust expansion, the nation’s most populous state is officially shrinking — a watershed moment ushered in by COVID-19.

The pandemic has resulted in 104,436 confirmed deaths in California, a state with an already aging population, noted Hans Johnson, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. “So we’ve naturally been having increased numbers of deaths.”

Add to that mix declining birthrates and “large domestic flows” out of the Golden State, he said, and you’ve got “a kind of perfect demographic storm” that explains California’s population decline.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic led to a sharp decline in international immigration, but those strictures have been lifted: if not for the 126,000 international migrants who arrived in California from 2021 to 2022, the state’s net drop in population would have been bigger still.

Even before the pandemic, Johnson pointed out, “we observed that there were substantially more people moving out of California to live in other states” than the other way around. That net out-migration, “was concentrated among less educated Californians, those without a bachelor's degree; and among middle- and lower income people.”

Since COVID, however, flows out of state “have increased substantially,” said Johnson, co-author of a recent Public Policy Institute “explainer” examining the state’s recent population declines. Those bailing on California have lately included larger numbers of “more educated people.”

Increased opportunities for remote work, especially for the highly educated, “allowed many to keep their jobs in California, which tend to be relatively well-paying, and find housing in another, lower cost state.”

California’s high cost of housing was the primary driver people cited for leaving.

‘An exodus, for sure’

That downward trend has been mirrored in Sonoma County, which now has a population of 478,174. That’s down about 25,000 since the October fires of 2017.

Because the Census Bureau doesn’t break its numbers down by county, it’s difficult to pinpoint how many people in Sonoma County left the state between 2021 and 2022, and to determine where they ended up.

U-Haul provided some clues. Over the last year, according to Andrea Batchelor, a senior media specialist for the company, the top 10 non-California destinations for one-way customers originating in Santa Rosa were: Las Vegas; Bend, Oregon; Vancouver, Washington; Tucson, Arizona; Reno, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix; Sparks, Nevada; Seattle; and Nampa, Idaho.

“I’d say Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Washington,” said a woman working at one of Santa Rosa’s three locations, when asked where customers are moving. “And we just had two go to Maine. And one to Mississippi. It’s all over the map.”

In U-Haul’s most recent “Growth Index migration” rankings — which measure the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state, versus the number leaving — Texas came in first. California came in 50th.

“It’s an exodus, for sure,” said a man who answered the phone at one of Petaluma’s three U-Haul locations. Like the woman in the Santa Rosa U-Haul office, he would not allow his name to be used.