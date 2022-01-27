Sonoma County loosens its COVID-19 ban on large gatherings

Amid calls to soften local COVID-19 restrictions geared to the omicron surge, Sonoma County health officials on Thursday slightly loosened limits on indoor public gatherings, specifying that attendance caps at events would apply only to spectators and visitors going forward and not to the involved performers, athletes and officials.

The move, which the county framed as a “clarification,” relaxed capacity limits that were previously set at 50 people total for indoor public events, including sports games, concerts and performing arts shows. The cap of 100 people for outdoor events remains unchanged.

The 30-day event ban, effective Jan. 12, is the only one of its type currently in the Bay Area, and since it was announced, county officials have received significant push back from the local business community, who said they had not be consulted.

School districts and parents shut out of their children’s games and extracurricular activities also said it was too restrictive, limiting access by loved ones to a wide range campus events.

Effective Thursday, under the new guidance from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, more of those indoor spectators will be allowed on the sidelines and in the seats because the limits will not apply to performers, athletes, coaches, event staff and news media.

“We’re grateful for the discussion and for the clarification and change,” said Healdsburg Unified School District Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel, one of at least eight district leaders to press Mase and county officials for a higher capacity cap on school events.

“I think it makes a huge difference for a lot of the kids and families and I recognize Dr. Mase’s job of keeping everyone in the county safe is really difficult,” he said.

County officials have acknowledged the strong pushback and flaws in county communication on the ban’s rollout two weeks ago. But they have also stressed that the temporary ban on large gatherings is supported by local case data and is well-intentioned — an attempt to avoid even more restrictive measures, they said.

“This impacts businesses, but we all know that we never want to go back to those dark days of closing down businesses, of closing down in-person learning and shutting down our lives,” Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore said during a press briefing Thursday morning.

The ban is the only one of its type among Bay Area counties restricting large gatherings at this point in the pandemic. It is set to remain in place until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10 while other Bay Area jurisdictions lift pandemic measures, including San Francisco’s move this week to relax mask mandates for vaccinated and boosted groups of office workers and gym patrons.

During Thursday’s briefing, Mase reiterated that she’d issued the order in response to the dramatic omicron surge and its impact on local hospitals. She the county’s local hospital capacity is among the lowest in state for a mid-sized metro region; hospitals are experiencing dire staffing shortages; local homeless shelters, skilled nursing and the county jail are experiencing large outbreaks.

“We think our 30-day restriction on the size of gatherings helped us turn the corner and ease some of the stresses experienced by our hospitals and other healthcare partners,” she said.

The modification comes a week after a special Jan. 19 Board of Supervsiors meeting focused on the public health order. It featured both vocal supporters from the ranks of public health and social welfare advocates and critics who said it had impinged in costly ways on their business or overly restrained routine parts of public life.

Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker, who was among local school officials who met with health officials last week, welcomed the county’s announcement Thursday.

“I want families to be able to watch their kids play and go to performances, so I’m appreciative that the order is slightly modified,” Decker said. “I’ll be honest, I was hoping for a little more, but at the same time I am appreciative that the move was made.”

In their initial letter to Mase, Decker, Vanden Heuvel and six other superintendents from the county’s largest school districts proposed a 20% capacity limit for indoor events. Vanden Heuvel said he had hoped health officials would have granted that request.

“In schools, we do large gatherings every day with kids and we’ve got one of the lowest transmission rates of any sector. So we know how to do it, we know how to manage it and I just think that for the well-being of our students as much normalcy as we can give them is needed.”