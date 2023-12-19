Sonoma County next entity to crack down on sideshows, put further penalties on participants, promoters, spectators

Santa Rosa, Windsor and Rohnert Park have adopted ordinances outlawing or prohibiting the practice. Now, it’s the county’s turn.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2023, 6:46AM
Starting early next year, law enforcement officials in most areas of Sonoma County will be able to arrest people suspected of promoting, watching or participating in sideshows.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday adopted a unanimously approved ordinance that outlaws being involved in sideshows and prohibits spreading information about the gatherings, during which drivers show off dangerous vehicle tricks in roadways to a crowd of onlookers.

Local residents and officials associate the sideshows with causing injuries, damaging property, clogging intersections and polluting the air and waterways.

The cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor and Rohnert Park adopted similar ordinances early this year and late in 2022 to combat the sideshows, during which there have been shootings and others seriously injured by vehicles performing tricks.

The approval and adoption of this new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 11, 2024, means the rules applied to the three cities now extend into all unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, eliminating the possibility for sideshows initially gathering in those cities to disperse and flee unscathed into those portions of the county, Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

“The (Sheriff’s Office) has the largest amount of geographical unincorporated area in the county,” he said, “and it didn’t make sense to me that if someone engaging in sideshow activity, once they get so far along on Santa Rosa Avenue, there was no longer any recourse.”

Engram said the key to keeping dangerous sideshow activity out of the county is clear: uniform rules and enforcement.

“The reality is when major incidents happen … we are responding to assist each other,” he said, referring to all county law enforcement agencies. “So, having these sorts of polices that fall in line with each other make it a lot more consistent for us to do our job.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department was the first agency in Sonoma County to approach its respective governing agency with a proposal to criminalize sideshow involvement. As of Nov. 25, 2022, Santa Rosa law enforcement have the power to arrest individuals related to the illegal gatherings.

While their origin is tied to 1980s Oakland, Sonoma County and specifically its county seat have seen them grow larger and more frequent in recent years.

Six notably large sideshows were held between January and September 2021. Two people were assaulted and two cars were destroyed in a fire during one of another six sideshows reported the weekend of June 18, 2022. About a month earlier, a person was injured in a shooting at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, a popular location for sideshows.

The city has seen only one confirmed sideshow since Santa Rosa’s sideshow ordinance went into effect in November 2022, Police Chief John Cregan said. That was in January.

“Officers moved in quickly to disperse the crowd,” he said of the gathering. “Other sideshows have been attempted, but officers moved in and never allowed the illegal behavior to begin on our streets.”

The agency also created a training on the reckless driving events and developed a protocol for responding to the scenes of a sideshow. That was then accepted and used by the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief’s Association, made up of leaders from each agency.

However, as Santa Rosa enforced its ban, some of the activity was pushed into Rohnert Park. In December 2022, vehicles fleeing a Santa Rosa sideshow attempted to re-congregate in Rohnert Park but police intervened, officials said earlier this year.

The city, along with Windsor, adopted a similar ordinance in February.

“Because our ordinance is comprehensive and addresses not only those who are physically driving vehicles in sideshows but also those who are promoters and onlookers, we have not seen an increase in arrests,” Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said.

“At this time, I do not believe we have had to use our ordinance for any arrests or citations because people are obeying the law.”

Those suspected of promoting, participating in or watching a sideshow could face up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000, per the county’s new ordinance. Participants are defined as individuals who drive or are passengers in the cars.

They will be charged with a misdemeanor, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez.

“The legal significance of that is, it is a specific crime now,” Rodriguez said Thursday. “Before, the violations or the possible crimes associated with sideshows were reckless driving, excessive speed and other traffic violations.”

The most recent sideshow-related case presented to the District Attorney’s Office by Santa Rosa police involved a reckless driving event that was said to have occurred before the city’s ordinance was finalized.

In January, Santa Rosa police arrested seven people, including a 17-year-old, on suspicion of felony vandalism, conspiracy and pollution of waterways in connection with a July 2022 sideshow, Rodriguez said. Police said they were still searching for seven other individuals suspected of promoting the sideshows.

But the DA’s Office sent the case back to the police department for further investigation.

Neither the DA’s Office nor Santa Rosa police could discuss the case as it is still considered an open investigation. They have until July 2025 to move forward with criminal charges.

The police department in July, however, filed a civil lawsuit against 13 suspected sideshow organizers, claiming they created a public nuisance and polluted local waterways during the July 2022 sideshow. All were listed in the lawsuit except for the 17-year-old.

Now, under the county’s new sideshow ordinance — which replicates those already found in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park — police are able to arrest individuals on suspicion of driving or being a passenger of a car in a sideshow and for watching the event while standing within 200 feet of it or the preparations for it.

It further clarifies what kinds of acts are prohibited, Rodriguez said, and therefore opens the door to more people associated being arrested or found culpable.

“So, there there can be increased liability for people who participate in sideshows because it does address a lot of behavior associated with sideshows,” she said.

Engram said the Sheriff’s Office advocated for the new, clearly defined rules and penalties to be extended to the county’s unincorporated areas not because sideshows are on the rise again but because the previous ordinances have proved to be effective at curbing activity.

“I think that that dissuaded people from engaging in sideshows,” Engram said of Santa Rosa’s rules. “Just getting everyone consistent was important and not letting it fall by the wayside … I think there’s definitely value in following up and, again, providing that consistency of law enforcement throughout the county.”

Prior to presenting information to the Board of Supervisors, Engram said the Sheriff’s Office alerted the community by posting to social media and hosting a public meeting. During the gathering, Engram said he heard mainly praise for the now-approved ordinance along with some stories from people who said they were negatively affected by sideshows.

“People were appreciative of it coming forward,” Engram said. “I didn’t hear anything in the public meeting negative about it. I didn’t hear any concerns.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said he did not receive any comments from constituents, positive or negative, on the ordinance.

However, based on his experience on the board, Coursey said while everyone on the board voted in favor of the ordinance, nothing is ever a unanimous decision in the community.

“I’m sure that there are people out there who would love to have sideshows anytime they like anywhere they like without any consequences,” he said. “A sideshow sounds like something fun, and it can be fun and exciting for people who take part in them. But that's not all that happens. … It's a chaotic scene.”

People have been hurt, sometimes severely, during past sideshows.

In September 2020, two girls were injured by a Ford Mustang spinning doughnuts in the Santa Rosa Marketplace parking lot. One was taken to a hospital.

A man was shot during an illegal event May 5, 2022, at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. Tiari Thompson and Juan Gutierrez were convicted earlier this month on charges related to the shooting.

Thompson was convicted of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, personal use of a firearm and personally inflicting great bodily injury, and Gutierrez of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

In June 2022, cars were destroyed in a fire and two bystanders were assaulted during one of six sideshows reported over a weekend.

“These sideshows have negative consequences to the community,” Coursey said. “And now they will have negative consequences to the organizers and participants.”

Jose Quiroz, a leader in the Sonoma County LowRider Council, has been on board with the outlawing of sideshows for years. A major reason was the damage being done to areas in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, where many of the sideshows took place.

When they would occur at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, they would often scare the older people working the food trucks in nearby Mitote and other eateries by the intersection, Quiroz said.

“When the sideshows set up right there, it causes a traffic jam,” he said. “It gets really rowdy, you know, stabbings, shootings have happened. And if you're an elder person that can be scary.”

Quiroz said he also did not like seeing sideshows in the community because the participants tarnished the respectful reputation that lowriders — predominantly Latino drivers who customize and show off cars with lowered bodies — worked to establish in the community.

Sideshows and lowriding have connections, but they are not the same thing. And the LowRider Council, a coalition of previously rival car clubs, doesn’t want to be involved or associated with illegal sideshows, Quiroz said.

In fact, as sideshows are being outlawed, lowrider cruising has become legal once again. Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the state’s ban on lowriding Oct. 10, ending years of discrimination against a pastime many people regard as an outlet for individuality and innovation.

Quiroz said he believed the local ordinances have helped curb sideshows and been beneficial to the community. He praised the Sheriff’s Office and Board of Supervisors for now expanding the rules to other portions of the county.

“There still are random cars that will burn out and do their thing in an intersection here and there. But it's not this massive takeover the intersection type thing like it used to,” Quiroz said. “So, they definitely stopped them.”

Though, Quiroz said he still believes Santa Rosa officials should pursue a legal version of sideshows — as the City Council had suggested in 2021.

That year, Council member Eddie Alvarez, who represents the district that includes Roseland, said he hoped to propose a city-sanctioned controlled sideshow where drivers could do their tricks, vendors were present and educational opportunities were available.

Unfortunately, it has not come to fruition, Quiroz said.

More agencies and cities are expected to put forth and ratify their own sideshow ordinances. Officials in Sonoma, Petaluma and Cotati have already voiced interest in being the next to step up, according to county documents.

This blanket approach “will send the message that sideshows will not be tolerated anywhere in our county,” Cregan said.

Communication within the agencies and the chief’s association will be key moving forward, Engram said.

“We continue to have these conversations to see where we can have consistency in not just this area, but all areas of law enforcement and public safety between the agencies,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @madi.smals.

