Starting early next year, law enforcement officials in most areas of Sonoma County will be able to arrest people suspected of promoting, watching or participating in sideshows.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday adopted a unanimously approved ordinance that outlaws being involved in sideshows and prohibits spreading information about the gatherings, during which drivers show off dangerous vehicle tricks in roadways to a crowd of onlookers.

Local residents and officials associate the sideshows with causing injuries, damaging property, clogging intersections and polluting the air and waterways.

The cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor and Rohnert Park adopted similar ordinances early this year and late in 2022 to combat the sideshows, during which there have been shootings and others seriously injured by vehicles performing tricks.

The approval and adoption of this new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 11, 2024, means the rules applied to the three cities now extend into all unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, eliminating the possibility for sideshows initially gathering in those cities to disperse and flee unscathed into those portions of the county, Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

“The (Sheriff’s Office) has the largest amount of geographical unincorporated area in the county,” he said, “and it didn’t make sense to me that if someone engaging in sideshow activity, once they get so far along on Santa Rosa Avenue, there was no longer any recourse.”

Engram said the key to keeping dangerous sideshow activity out of the county is clear: uniform rules and enforcement.

“The reality is when major incidents happen … we are responding to assist each other,” he said, referring to all county law enforcement agencies. “So, having these sorts of polices that fall in line with each other make it a lot more consistent for us to do our job.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department was the first agency in Sonoma County to approach its respective governing agency with a proposal to criminalize sideshow involvement. As of Nov. 25, 2022, Santa Rosa law enforcement have the power to arrest individuals related to the illegal gatherings.

While their origin is tied to 1980s Oakland, Sonoma County and specifically its county seat have seen them grow larger and more frequent in recent years.

Six notably large sideshows were held between January and September 2021. Two people were assaulted and two cars were destroyed in a fire during one of another six sideshows reported the weekend of June 18, 2022. About a month earlier, a person was injured in a shooting at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, a popular location for sideshows.

The city has seen only one confirmed sideshow since Santa Rosa’s sideshow ordinance went into effect in November 2022, Police Chief John Cregan said. That was in January.

“Officers moved in quickly to disperse the crowd,” he said of the gathering. “Other sideshows have been attempted, but officers moved in and never allowed the illegal behavior to begin on our streets.”

The agency also created a training on the reckless driving events and developed a protocol for responding to the scenes of a sideshow. That was then accepted and used by the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief’s Association, made up of leaders from each agency.

However, as Santa Rosa enforced its ban, some of the activity was pushed into Rohnert Park. In December 2022, vehicles fleeing a Santa Rosa sideshow attempted to re-congregate in Rohnert Park but police intervened, officials said earlier this year.

The city, along with Windsor, adopted a similar ordinance in February.

“Because our ordinance is comprehensive and addresses not only those who are physically driving vehicles in sideshows but also those who are promoters and onlookers, we have not seen an increase in arrests,” Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said.

“At this time, I do not believe we have had to use our ordinance for any arrests or citations because people are obeying the law.”

Those suspected of promoting, participating in or watching a sideshow could face up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000, per the county’s new ordinance. Participants are defined as individuals who drive or are passengers in the cars.

They will be charged with a misdemeanor, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez.

“The legal significance of that is, it is a specific crime now,” Rodriguez said Thursday. “Before, the violations or the possible crimes associated with sideshows were reckless driving, excessive speed and other traffic violations.”