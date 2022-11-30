Subscribe

Sonoma County issues freeze warning ahead of incoming wind, rainstorm

Forecasters say upwards of 2 inches of rain may fall through Sunday across Sonoma County. Gusty winds will be strongest Thursday morning.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 30, 2022, 1:52PM
Where to find warming centers and shelters

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa has partnered with Catholic Charities to open a temporary warming center at Catholic Charities’ new Caritas Center, 301 6th St. Suite 108.

The center will operate daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday — two days longer than initially planned this week. The space is accessible from Morgan and Sixth streets.

It can host up to 78 people and, if needed, there is space for an additional 90 people in an outdoor courtyard that will be warmed by heaters.

People can stop at the center to warm up and charge their phones but no cots will be provided for sleeping. People seeking emergency shelter will be provided with a referral to other facilities.

Winter beds are available at the city’s Samuel Jones Hall, 4020 Finley Ave.

During the day, people seeking shelter can visit three Santa Rosa parks and recreation facilities with heated lobbies.

— Finley Recreation Complex, 2060 W. College Ave., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

— Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Ln., 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

— Person Senior Wing, 2060 W. College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Reach for Home

Beds are available at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 209 W. Matheson St. in Healdsburg, when temperatures drop below 38 degrees or there are two or more consecutive days of rain. Space is available for adults and families and the shelter is open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 707-433-6161 for more information.

Redwood Gospel Mission

Space is available at Redwood Gospel Mission through the Entertaining Angels Nomadic Shelter Program at 101 Sixth St. in Santa Rosa. This is a sober shelter for adults and families and operates 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 707-542-4817 for information.

WCCS Guerneville Winter Shelter

West County Community Services has expanded its shelter capacity at the Guerneville Veteran’s Building, 16255 First St. The organization is also providing hats and gloves.

COTS’ Mary Isaak Center

Winter beds are available at COTS' Mary Isaak Center, 900 Hopper St. in Petaluma.

For more information on available resources, visit Sonoma County’s Emergency Readiness, Response and Recovery website.

SOURCES: Santa Rosa and Sonoma County

Gusty winds overnight, along with frigid temperatures and heavy rain across Sonoma County could unleash localized flooding, cut electricity and pose other hazards for residents and travelers this week, public safety and utility officials warned Wednesday.

The combination of blustery conditions, freezing nighttime and early morning temperatures and rainfall of up to 2 inches through Sunday prompted the series of warnings before the storm’s arrival.

Those advisories included a freeze warning from Sonoma County health officials and a freeze watch from the National Weather Service.

Winds were expected to pick up Wednesday night and last into Thursday morning. Gusts could reach 30 mph at lower elevations and 40 mph at higher elevations, including the Mayacamas Mountains.

Sustained winds may reach 15 mph in the valleys and 20 mph in the mountains.

In the forested areas of western Sonoma County, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said the conditions are especially problematic because of years of drought.

Weakened trees weighed down by rain or undermined by runoff can be more prone to toppling amid windy weather.

Rain-soaked areas where temperatures dip below freezing will present other hazards, including slippery conditions on roads and stairs.

Baxman urged area residents to clean out gutters and ditches to allow proper flow of runoff and debris.

“There are a lot of unstable conditions coming up we have to look out for,” he said.

Winter weather precautions

— Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible ponding on roads and freeway offramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

— Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks of hypothermia.

— Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.

— Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

— Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

— Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.

— Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and nonprescription medication if you will be staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.

— Seek medical attention immediately and call 9-1-1 if you see someone experiencing hypothermia.

SOURCE: Sonoma County Public Health

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced it stockpiled poles, power lines and other equipment to restore electricity that could be knocked out in the storm. Downed trees are a key concern, the utility said.

“We want our North Coast customers to be prepared too. Now is a great time for customers to charge up their cellphones, check flashlights and buy extra batteries, and sign up for alerts on PG&E’s website so you stay informed in case of storm-related power outages,” Ron Richardson, Regional Vice President for PG&E’s North Coast Division, said in a statement.

Storm safety tips

— Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it — and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

— Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

— Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

— Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cellphone running.

— Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling.

— Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

— Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.

SOURCE: Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Rainfall starting overnight Wednesday was forecast to be heaviest early Thursday, dropping up to an inch across the county before tapering off.

“The really big rainfall that will be passing through Sonoma County is pretty early on,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

By late Thursday morning the storm is expected to tack south, although there won’t be much sunshine in Sonoma County.

Low temperatures are expected to bottom out early Friday in the 20s and skies should be much clearer ahead of additional rainfall beginning Saturday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, another inch of rain may fall across the county.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department warned of localized flood risks in the burn zone of the 2020 Glass Fire, which charred 67,484 acres in eastern Sonoma County and western Napa County.

The agency advised homeowners to have an evacuation plan and also suggested homeowners to remove debris from drains and to clear creeks of blockages.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

