Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa has partnered with Catholic Charities to open a temporary warming center at Catholic Charities’ new Caritas Center, 301 6th St. Suite 108.

The center will operate daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday — two days longer than initially planned this week. The space is accessible from Morgan and Sixth streets.

It can host up to 78 people and, if needed, there is space for an additional 90 people in an outdoor courtyard that will be warmed by heaters.

People can stop at the center to warm up and charge their phones but no cots will be provided for sleeping. People seeking emergency shelter will be provided with a referral to other facilities.

Winter beds are available at the city’s Samuel Jones Hall, 4020 Finley Ave.

During the day, people seeking shelter can visit three Santa Rosa parks and recreation facilities with heated lobbies.

— Finley Recreation Complex, 2060 W. College Ave., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

— Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Ln., 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

— Person Senior Wing, 2060 W. College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Reach for Home

Beds are available at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 209 W. Matheson St. in Healdsburg, when temperatures drop below 38 degrees or there are two or more consecutive days of rain. Space is available for adults and families and the shelter is open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 707-433-6161 for more information.

Redwood Gospel Mission

Space is available at Redwood Gospel Mission through the Entertaining Angels Nomadic Shelter Program at 101 Sixth St. in Santa Rosa. This is a sober shelter for adults and families and operates 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 707-542-4817 for information.

WCCS Guerneville Winter Shelter

West County Community Services has expanded its shelter capacity at the Guerneville Veteran’s Building, 16255 First St. The organization is also providing hats and gloves.

COTS’ Mary Isaak Center

Winter beds are available at COTS' Mary Isaak Center, 900 Hopper St. in Petaluma.

For more information on available resources, visit Sonoma County’s Emergency Readiness, Response and Recovery website.

SOURCES: Santa Rosa and Sonoma County