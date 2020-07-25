Birthdays, barbecues, other gatherings linked to increased COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County

New analysis of the recent spike in coronavirus cases shows that people gathering with extended family and friends for birthdays, barbecues, bridal showers and funerals — even traveling out of the area for such events — is a leading cause of viral spread in Sonoma County.

Health officials have long warned that spread of the virus in the general population eventually leads to deaths among our most vulnerable residents.

On Thursday, two more virus-related fatalities occurred among residents of local skilled nursing homes, bringing the death toll to 24 people. Health officials said the two people who died were a man and a woman, both over 65 and with underlying health conditions.

Amid a rapidly growing number of cases and deaths, local health officials and professionals are renewing their calls for residents to abide by public health measures.

“It’s gatherings, in every category, whether it’s close contacts, community transmission or travel, it’s been gatherings that lead to cases,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “When you gather with people you don’t normally live with, then you are exposing yourself to everywhere those people have been.”

On Thursday, Mase presented to the Board of Supervisors the latest analysis of recent cases covering the three-week period between June 21 and July 11. The most prevalent form of “close contact” transmission continues to take place within households.

Of the 470 close contact cases during this period, 222, or 47%, were within the household. Health officials said the past three weeks saw the number of coronavirus cases in Sonoma County dramatically increase as the county moved toward reopening after months of sheltering in place.

It’s a time when residents increasingly began venturing outside their household bubbles, Mase said during an interview Friday. At the time, the virus had not become widespread in the community and so there wasn’t a lot of risk for those who ventured out as the county reopened.

“Now that we have so much transmission just happening, you’re at risk,” Mase said. “If you get on a bus, you’re at risk, and if you go in the grocery store, you could be at risk.”

Of the 470 close contact cases, 85 were residents who became infected in the workplace. Workplace transmission, now at 18%, is significantly greater than the 10% of cases several weeks ago, Mase said.

Of these close contact cases, 66 residents, or 14%, were exposed in congregate settings such as skilled nursing homes, residential care facilities, jails or juvenile hall. Another 67 cases classified as close contacts were tied to exposure at gatherings, such as visits between family and friends at recent events like the Fourth of July, Father’s Day and other functions.

Of the 96 cases classified as community transmission, 60 people said they did not know where they may have gotten the virus and could not list such things as grocery stores, gatherings or any specific event.

Fourteen of the 40 people who listed some possible form of exposures of community transmission said they had likely gotten the virus at a recent gathering or event.

Meanwhile, 11 cases of community transmission were of people who said they were probably exposed during necessary activities such as going to the grocery store, the bank, the doctor or the gas station.

For the 45 COVID-19 cases who listed travel as a possible mode of transmission, 30 people identified air travel or driving outside the state for vacations and to visit family and attend such gatherings as funerals.

Mase said there’s not a lot that can be done about household transmission of the virus, but she called on local residents to avoid visiting with people outside their household. She said even gatherings of extended family members are leading to new cases.

“Across the board, gathering and coming together with other people that you don’t normally spend time with in a household is definitely associated with these cases,” she said.

