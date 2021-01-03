Sonoma County officials report 12 more COVID-19 deaths as pandemic continues to surge

Sonoma County officials have reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths since Wednesday, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 196 as it continues to suffer through the most devastating stretch of the pandemic thus far.

Of the most recent deaths, 10 were residents over the age of 64, four of whom lived in nursing homes or residential care facilities. The deaths occurred between Dec. 19 and 31 and included seven men and five women.

The latest fatalities come amid an ongoing surge of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations throughout the county and state, which intensified after many residents ignored public health warnings against gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We do expect a lot of the cases we’re experience right now are the result of gatherings that occurred in and around Thanksgiving,” said Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson. “And we haven’t even begun to see the impact of all the gatherings on Christmas, let alone New Year’s. We’re gravely disturbed about what’s coming down the pike.”

Over the past two weeks, there were an average of 232 cases reported each day in the county, almost four times the daily average at the start of November, according to state data. That metric has dipped in recent days, though that could in part be due to delays in reporting test results during the week after Christmas, Gullixson said.

Meanwhile, COVID 19-related hospitalizations continue to climb, hitting a new peak of 98 patients as of Jan. 1. That’s likely contributing to a recent drop in available ICU beds in the county, which were down to just 10 out of 67 staffed beds, according to state data.

Still, Gullixson is confident county hospitals aren’t in danger of experiencing the severe staffing and bed shortages now debilitating facilitates in much of Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

“We’re grateful we’re not there, but we’re continuing to push the message that people need to take responsibly for containing this thing,” he said. “And making sure our hospitals aren’t bearing the brunt of mistakes over the holidays.”

The current stay-at-home order covering Sonoma County, announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 3, is tied to ICU bed availability in each of the state’s five designated regions. On Dec. 10, Sonoma joined five Bay Area counties who had preemptively adopted the order as the region approached the 15% availability threshold established by Newsom.

As of Saturday, ICU availability for the Bay Area region, which encompasses 10 counties, had dropped to 6.3%. Last week, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase acknowledged that the shrinking number of open beds in the region meant the order restricting businesses and gatherings would likely be extended past its initial expiration date of Jan. 9.

At Sonoma County senior care sites, the four most recent reported deaths brought the total fatalities at such facilities to at least 127, accounting for roughly two-thirds of all deaths in the county. As of Dec. 30, there were 58 active cases among staff and 42 among residents, according to California Department of Social Services.

But help appears on the way, as residents at the county’s 20 nursing and 177 residential care care homes have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Healthcare workers started receiving the first of the desperately needed immunizations earlier in December, though the vaccine rollout nationwide has been slower than anticipated.

In addition to senior communities, the virus is also infiltrating the North Bay’s incarcerated population, with the Sonoma County Jail and Mendocino County Jail the sites of significant outbreaks in recent weeks.

In Sonoma County, officials on Wednesday revealed an unprecedented spike in cases at the jail in December. Since Nov. 30, 18 inmates at the facility had tested positive, making up about 30% of the 61 inmates at the facility who have contracted the virus since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.

On Saturday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said the number of inmates who have tested positive in the county jail’s first widespread outbreak rose to 63, with 13 corrections staff also receiving positive test results. There are currently 39 active cases among inmates, including one man who was hospitalized on Friday for breathing difficulties, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian