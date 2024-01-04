Alice Waters revolutionized the farm-to-table movement, and Elena Zelayeta put Mexican-American cooking on the national map. Salome Arenas tried follow in their footsteps — to blend the two traditions into an experience that may be the heart and soul of Sonoma County.

And she did for 30 years, until a neighbor’s complaint about parking led investigators to people at tables and chairs outside her home, enjoying food she had cooked.

Sonoma County Environmental Health shut down her home kitchen operation Sept. 8, 2023, citing unpermitted food sales.

She could still be in business today had the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors opted into certain state legislation in 2021.

This law is different than most. Individual health departments — usually at the county level — can choose whether or not they want to allow home kitchens. The California Retail Food Code allows counties to grant permits to home kitchens for retail operation, but it does not not require it.

Assembly Bill 626 created a new business entity called micro enterprise home kitchen operations, or MEHKOs, to allow people to cook food in their home and serve it to diners and for delivery.

It seemed the county was close to signing onto the law. Letters of support from Sonoma County mayors in 2019 and 2020 excited advocates.

Then, in mid-2021, city managers shot down the efforts, offering hypothetical concerns about grease traps, parking and the inability to impose more restrictions on the already highly restrictive California Retail Food Code regulations.

Now, Arenas’ son, Juan Carlos, is advocating for Sonoma County to pick up where it left off three years ago and opt into the new California law that would give operations like Salome’s the ability to thrive.

Four of the Bay Area’s nine counties — Solano, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Alameda — have opted into the state regulations to allow residents to cook and sell food from their homes.

Environmental health departments in Napa and San Francisco counties have said there are no plans for their counties to opt in at this time. Contra Costa and Marin counties are in the review process.

Sonoma County’s plans to adopt the regulations are up in the air.

A South Bay test kitchen

Santa Clara County supervisors unanimously opted into MEHKO in March 2023 and began issuing permits in April. They’re starting a three-year pilot program with no limit on the number of applications or permits issued.

Elizabeth Tobin, senior environmental health specialist and MEHKO program manager for Santa Clara County, said she didn’t get too much pushback during their extensive outreach efforts.

“The only concerns were, you know, maybe like noise complaints (or) traffic being increased where they're going to be having the MEHKO,” she said.

Those concerns came from a few individuals, she said, and since permitting began, none of the 52 permitted home kitchens have had any direct complaints.

Santa Clara can still enforce its county ordinances, like noise and nuisance.

“I kind of equate it to, like if they were going to be having a party at their house, you know, that they should treat it like that,” Tobin said, “you know, be respectful of your neighbors.”

As for food safety, Tobin is less worried about a MEHKO than a commercial kitchen where things like reheating prepared food happens.

In a micro-enterprise home kitchen operation, everything happens in a day: prepping, cooking, serving and consuming. MEHKOs also can’t use specialized food processes — like smoking as a method of food preservation or curing — or serve raw oysters or raw milk, among other restrictions.

This all dramatically reduces the risk for consumers contracting foodborne illness, she said, which also makes the once-a-year inspection sufficient. Higher risk brick-and-mortar restaurants that do a lot of reheating and cooling typically have three inspections per year.

Marilyn Underwood, Santa Clara County’s director of Environmental Health, said she expects the program to keep going beyond its pilot unless it becomes more disruptive to community members.

But Tobin said they knew that home kitchen operations were selling food.

“We all know that it's happening. People are doing it. And so this is a route, now, for people to do it legally,” she said. Whereas before, “this wasn't an option for people.”

By opting in, they knew they could add more protection for consumers eating at home kitchens already in operation by mandating inspections and food safety training.

“After someone gets their permit, a lot of them are just like, ‘Oh, this has been like a dream come true,’” she said.