Sonoma County passed up opportunity for millions of dollars to fund substance abuse treatment for low income residents
As 2018 dawned, Sonoma County was on the verge of joining a state program that could have delivered tens of millions in federal and state dollars to pay for an extensive array of substance abuse treatment services for low income residents.
An agreement, dated Jan. 9, was sent to the county Department of Health Services and awaited only the approval of county supervisors and the signature of Barbie Robinson, the department’s director at that time. It projected the county would receive $38.6 million through fiscal years 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 to fund treatment services.
Documents obtained from the state Department of Health Care Services by The Press Democrat show the approval was eagerly anticipated by health department staff members who had begun working on the application three years earlier, in 2015.
In an email responding to a Dec. 19, 2017 inquiry from the state about when the county would be able to initiate the program, David Sheaves, an administrative services officer with the behavioral health division, wrote: “We are looking at an April 15, 2018 start date. We will do everything in our power to start sooner but, realistically, 4/15/2018.”
Three weeks later, on Jan. 9, after receiving word from the state that a quick turnaround was needed to achieve the April 15 start date, Sheaves responded: “I will push this one through as fast as humanly possible on our end … THANK YOU!!!!”
But Robinson never took the agreement to the supervisors for their approval, and never returned a signed agreement to the state. The moment passed, and with it millions of dollars that could have supported drug and alcohol treatment services for lower income residents.
Now, with the deadly toll of drug and alcohol use -- driven in recent years by an epidemic of opioid addiction -- still reverberating nationwide, the Department of Health Services has applied again to join the program.
The department’s application is centered on an implementation plan that closely resembles the one it used in its previous application. One difference is that this time around the plan notes: “There has been a greater than expected increase in unintentional drug overdoses and the overall death rate due to drug overdose has increased significantly in the past several years.”
‘A massive error’
In an interview for this article, Shirlee Zane, a member of the county Board of Supervisors in 2018, said that the failure to move forward with the program “was a massive error on behalf of the county.”
“The county dropped the ball,” Zane said.
Robinson left the county in May 2021 and is now executive director of the Harris County Public Health agency, in Texas. She declined a request for an interview to discuss why the department did not proceed with the program. Neither she nor the agency’s communications staff responded to a second request.
Sheaves, who no longer works for Sonoma County, declined to comment for this article.
Tina Rivera, who joined the department as assistant director in 2020 and replaced Robinson as health services director, said the process was more than just a simple matter of signing a contract and picking up a check.
At the time, the county’s behavioral health division was in a financial crisis and facing steep budget cuts. In order to roll out and support the program, the county would have had to spend money it could not afford, Rivera told The Press Democrat in an interview.
“It could have completely annihilated and destroyed the Department of Health Services because without that upfront investment, it would not have worked,” she said.
"Behavioral health had fallen off of a fiscal cliff. So when you're faced with a financial hole or deficit, unfortunately, there is missed opportunity. Without that upfront capital or without stability and infrastructure, we can have great programs all day long, but without a solid infrastructure, those programs are going to fall apart,“ Rivera said. “Without that financial investment, it was impossible to opt into (the program) at that time.”
However, the department’s application to the program — which The Press Democrat obtained through California Public Records Act requests — included a fiscal plan that won approval from the state and federal governments. The plan detailed how the county would finance staffing and match funding to successfully participate in the program. Additionally, the program also makes state funds available to help counties cover local matching costs.
