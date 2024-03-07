Kennedy declined to comment for this article, saying he was prevented from doing so by his exit agreement with the county.

Carter, the former behavioral health chief who is now consulting with the county on DMC-ODS, echoed Rivera, saying the county just could not afford to join in 2018.

Bill Carter, former Sonoma County behavioral services director. (Courtesy photo)

“I would say that one of the financial problems that the county had before I got there is that they were betting on future income a lot,” he said in an interview for this story.

“The county would have had to spend a significant amount of its own funds, realignment and general fund, to bring up (DMC)-ODS. And at the point we were trying not to cut core services to which we were already committed, so we couldn't expand, we didn't have any more discretionary funds to expand ODS,” Carter said.

Carter said the decision to not move forward with DMC-ODS occured before he joined the department and he did not know if the agreement had ever been taken to the Board of Supervisors for its review.

“Throughout my tenure, DHS had ODS on its list of projects to undertake, but we were not in a position to pursue it,” he said.

‘There were higher priorities’

Michael Kozart, at that time the county’s top staff psychiatrist, was appointed interim division director in March 2018, replacing Kennedy.

Now chief staff psychiatrist with West County Health Centers, Kozart led the division until he left the county in November, shortly before Carter was brought on as division chief.

The health services department in general, and the behavioral health division itself, were in some disarray at the time, Kozart said, and multiple factors conspired to prevent the county from moving forward with the DMC-ODS program while he was interim division head.

Technical issues with inadequate electronic records systems — critical to distinguishing between the different types of medical services being delivered, keeping track of who received what care, ensuring patient privacy, and billing for reimbursements — were one obstacle, Kozart said. Turnover among leadership and staff was another. The division’s finances also were a factor, he said.

“It was a really hard time for everything in the department. There was so little organization,” he said. “It was really sad that we didn’t have the opportunity to implement a broader array of clinical programs across the board and Drug Medi-Cal was only one among a number of programs that I wish we had been able to implement.”

He added: “It’s all relative to commitment, in terms of pushing to have the right people in the right positions. I think there were so many challenges with keeping the division afloat that there were higher priorities.”

Asked whether Sonoma County, despite the challenges of that time could have managed to successfully implement the program if it had prioritized doing so, Kozart said: “Is there any reason why Sonoma County can’t rise to the highest levels of excellence in how we care for our community?”

Other factors aside, he said, “Ultimately, all major decisions for programs in the behavioral division were subject to review and approval or disapproval by the health department director.”

‘A slam dunk’

In 2015, Derrick West rejoined the county as a fiscal consultant on the DMC-ODS application. He had been interim chief of the Department of Health Services’ substance use disorder services section between 2011 and 2013.

In an interview, West acknowledged the county’s then-concerns about standing up the program during a time of budget deficits.

But, he noted, those concerns were addressed in the 2017 DMC-ODS “fiscal plan” he helped prepare (and that The Press Democrat obtained from the county through a public records act request) and that satisfied the state and federal governments, both of which approved it. The plan outlined how anticipated DMC-ODS reimbursements, based on historical usage of services, and county and state funds already allocated to substance use treatment, would cover the program’s costs, including initial staffing.

“The state approved (the plan), and that was a very large hurdle,” said West. “And the feds approved it, and that was a very large hurdle. All that was left was the county approval.”

At that point, West said, he left the consulting job into full retirement because “it was a slam dunk. ‘They're going to go to the county and say there are millions of dollars headed your way. There's a contract prepared that's already been sent to us. Go to the board, get approval and sign it, and we're on our way.’”

In 2018 and again in 2019, West wrote to Zane with his concerns, cc’ing the other four supervisors.

He noted the state and federal approvals of the plan and wrote: “DMC-ODS is worth millions of dollars. Many other California counties have already seized this opportunity. Sonoma should follow suit. I cannot encourage you enough to seriously advocate for the immediate implementation of DMC-ODS.”

Zane said she “confronted” Robinson about the issue based on West’s letter, but said she couldn’t remember much else about the conversation, except that “I wasn’t happy about it” and nothing came of it.

West, who has since moved from Sonoma County, said the missed opportunity still pains him.

"When I found out that the county turned it down, I was heartbroken and flabbergasted,” he said. “I still can’t believe we didn’t pull the trigger.”

In January, the health services department asked the Board of Supervisors to allocate just over $1 million in state and “anticipated” federal funds to pay for startup costs for eight new employees to staff the DMC-ODS program. The board approved the request. (The approved 2017 fiscal plan outlined local spending of about $1 million on 15.5 new full time staffers.)

“This is really exciting. I'm glad that we're able to be able to do this. This is something that we're all really committed to as a county,” said Struzzo told The Press Democrat. “I mean, this is happening and that's what's really exciting. And I’m just looking forward to the future and where we're going with it.“

When it comes to addressing substance use disorders, Hopkins said, “We need to pursue every possible avenue of funding that can help us address this crisis in our communities. And if we didn't, you know, we need to get started now.”

“It's heartbreaking,” she said, “to think that we left stones unturned when there are people suffering in the community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @jeremyhay