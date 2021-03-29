Sonoma County poised to move into orange tier, further reopen economy with improving COVID-19 metrics

As coronavirus metrics continue to improve, Sonoma County could soon become eligible to advance into the orange tier, the next less restrictive stage of state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

A county must maintain the metrics for a less restrictive tier for two weeks before it can advance to that stage.

The county’s current COVID-19 transmission and positivity rates have dropped to their lowest levels since the state launched its four-tier reopening plan, Blueprint for a Safer Economy, last August.

As of Monday, the adjusted daily case rate is 3.7 per 100,000 residents and its overall positivity rate, the share of COVID-19 tests that are positive, is 1.6%. The county’s health equity metric, which measures test positivity in disadvantaged communities, is 2.3%.

If all three metrics remain the same or lower when the state conducts its county assessments on Tuesday, Sonoma County will qualify for the next less restrictive orange tier, which is characterized by moderate virus transmission. The county is currently in the red tier, with substantial virus spread.

Moving to the orange tier would allow businesses, such as retail stores, restaurants and gyms, to increase their indoor capacity. Wineries, breweries and distilleries where no meals are served could provide indoor service at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

This story is developing. Check back later for more details.

