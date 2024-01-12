Mike Weber hadn’t intended to work Christmas Day. But there he was, driving out to Weber Family Farms, the Petaluma chicken ranch he co-owns. His wife came along, too. They hadn’t been spending much quality time together.

At the farm off Rainsville Road, Weber, a fourth-generation poultry farmer, was surprised to find more than 30 of his employees. He had told them to stay home with their families for Christmas. They insisted there was too much work to be done. Weber hugged each one of them. Then they went to work killing the chickens that kept them all in business.

“They were picking up the bodies of animals they had caretaken for so long,” said Weber, 56.

Leonisio Corrado, left, Amador Cruz, Sebastian Marcelino, and Daniel Herrerra remove dirt from an organic cage-free chicken house at a Weber Family Farms facility in Petaluma, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The farm had to destroy 550,000 chickens and 3.2 million eggs after an avian flu outbreak. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County’s poultry industry, concentrated largely in the rolling meadowland west of Petaluma, has survived price fluctuations, urban encroachment, evolving consumer preferences and climate change for more than 125 years.

But the industry likely has never stared down a moment quite as dire as this. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (or HPAI), a virus strain that has wreaked havoc on egg laying, broiler chicken and turkey farms and backyard flocks all over the world, has found a foothold in Sonoma County. At least 10 sites across the county have recorded detections since Thanksgiving week.

During that span, about 1 million chickens have been sentenced to death here — a number that represents nearly 40% of the entire commercial chicken inventory listed in Sonoma County’s 2022 crop report.

“For the first time in 112 years, our family has no chickens,” Weber said.

Mike Weber is co-owner of Weber Family Farms, which was devastated by an avian flu outbreak. The ranch had to destroy 550,000 chickens and 3.2 million eggs because of the avian flu. Photo taken in Petaluma on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

On top of that, 214,000 turkeys were euthanized in the past two months, also in response to positive HPAI tests.

Affected farmers are feverishly attempting to disinfect their facilities while simultaneously tabulating losses, creating work for employees, exploring forms of government aid and finding alternative sources of revenue. Those who haven’t been hit by the virus yet are praying they’ll be spared.

“We’re just so tired of killing. We don’t want to kill these brand-new beautiful birds.” Mike Weber

And on the horizon is another potential threat — a ballot initiative drive that seeks to end factory farming in Sonoma County, defining the term in a way that would include most of the recognizable names in local poultry.

“I say devastating, and that doesn’t even come close,” is how Dayna Ghirardelli, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, described this moment. “You think of the enormity of it all, and it takes your breath away.”

Like watching a wildfire

To those who draw their livelihood from chickens and ducks, the series of local outbreaks is a tragedy. But it isn’t a complete surprise. HPAI is mostly transmitted by wild waterfowl, and its spread in North America is concentrated along the major north-south flyways.

The current panzootic (the animal equivalent of a pandemic) erupted in the U.S. in February 2022 and is already the most lethal in American history with more than 81 million dead birds. It has struck the Pacific Flyway in a major way, and Sonoma County’s inland marshes and fields are directly under that migration route.

As wetlands have disappeared across California, wild birds are clustering more densely and congregating closer to commercial poultry — a terrible formula for farm birds and their stewards.

Scott Weber, co-owner of Weber Family Farms loads some of the 3.2 million eggs that need to be destroyed into a truck in Petaluma, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

HPAI can be transmitted through airborne droplets. That’s a problem at chicken houses, which typically have ventilation systems that pull in fresh air. As Weber noted, the first chickens to turn up dead at Weber Family Farms were directly under a vent.

The farms here began to fall like dominoes. From Reichardt Duck, located in the Two Rock area, on Nov. 22, to Sunrise Farms off Bodega Avenue (Weber co-owns that one, too) five days later. Then another Sonoma County facility, which sources identified as a Petaluma Egg Farm site. Then a different Petaluma Egg Farm property and a Perdue Farms broiler ranch.