Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park is busy with bowlers, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Sonoma County prepares to reopen: ‘In rebirth lies opportunity’

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2021, 3:40PM
It is still with us, of course, but the coronavirus pandemic was in full retreat Thursday night at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park. The clatter of pins, the gales of laughter, the sporadic profanity from 120 or so league bowlers: all of it was a soundtrack for Back to Normal.

“I’ve been working from home since last April,” said Yanri Bradberg, who’d driven 70 miles from Clearlake to be with his friends. “Everyone you see,” he said, gesturing at bowlers in neighboring lanes, “we’ve all known each other for years.”

The loss of that social outlet, all that human connection, had been a genuine hardship for him. Getting it back — Double Decker resumed league play a month ago — was “amazing,” recalled Bradberg, “like walking into the ’Cheers’ bar and everyone knows your name.”

To space people out, said Jim Decker, who owns the place, he’s putting one team on a pair of lanes, instead of two teams, which is how they rolled, as it were, before COVID-19. Theoretically, he said, it should be taking bowlers half the time to finish a game. But they’re taking much longer than that. “Everybody’s telling stories, reminiscing, catching up,” he said. “They really missed each other.”

Brian Brady, right, rushes to join in on high fives with his brother Michael Brady, left, Deandre Clark and Steven Tran, middle, after bowling, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
As did the two elderly women in the booth at Mac’s Diner in Santa Rosa, earlier this week. “It was their first time out, the first time they’d seen each other, in 14 months,” recalled Toraj Soltani, who owns the diner. “One of them was tearing up, she was so happy to be with her friend.”

Such reunions are a sublime byproduct of the reopening now taking place in Sonoma County — a halting return to normal that has been, by turns, euphoric, poignant, maddening and confusing. Yes, the county remains stuck in the orange tier, its admirably low rate of transmission not quite low enough to earn a promotion to the least restrictive yellow tier. Yes, we must continue to mask up indoors, say local health officials, overruling recent pronouncements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that, for the fully vaccinated, such restrictions were no longer necessary. Some businesses are gone; many others are hurting. Emerging from the pandemic is proving more arduous than many had hoped.

But it is happening. The pace of vaccinations — as of Friday, 72% of the county’s 16-and-older population had received at least one shot — and lifting of some restrictions is resulting in a tide of optimism, a sense that we are pulling out of this grim period, in some cases better and stronger than before. As became apparent to a reporter crisscrossing the county this week, that optimism is a bit fragile, combined with uncertainty, confusion and a deep weariness born of serial, often overlapping, calamities.

Fiercely loyal

The half-dozen customers standing in line at Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe on a recent morning were all masked, with the exception of a dashing, brown-haired man who had an excuse. This was actually a life-size cardboard cutout of the actor Ewan McGregor, for whom Aqus co-owner Lesley McCullaugh has unabashedly strong feelings. Knowing this, her son gave her the cutout for her 60th birthday.

“I came out of the office,” she said, “and there he was, standing at the counter.”

Even though they’re allowed back inside, the majority of Aqus customers have come to prefer outdoor seating.

“They’ve adapted,” said McCullaugh. “They like it. People can bring their dogs with them.” And the tables are spaced far enough apart to allay COVID-19 concerns. Even though the state of California is scheduled to lift indoor restrictions by June 15, McCullaugh isn’t sure when Aqus will start hosting trivia nights and its popular live music shows.

Whenever it does, crowds will follow. Aqus customers are fiercely loyal to this place, and proved it by purchasing some $25,000 worth of gift cards during the depths of the pandemic. “Half of those cards are still here,” she said. “People didn’t even pick ‘em up.”

Lisa Midwood of Petaluma pauses in the warm afternoon light after purchasing a glass of wine at Aqus Cafe in Petaluma, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Coming into the sunlight

This cautious, intentional return to pre-pandemic routines makes sense to Jennifer Westcott, a Santa Rosa-based marriage and family therapist who thought that the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions would result in a “1920s vibe of curiosity, exploration, and saying ‘yes’ to all opportunities.”

While that is happening, in some cases, she said, “there is the other side I didn’t predict.”

Some of her clients are overwhelmed. “It's a little like coming out of a dark movie theater into the sunlight of day. There is a bit of a glare and some shielding is needed. I've encouraged them to reenter their social worlds with mindfulness and gentleness.”

Isbell Adamson is in no rush to let people back in her store.

She runs Cotati Coffee Co., a 300-square-foot business too small, she said, to accommodate more than two customers at a time. Rather than act as a COVID-19 cop, constantly making sure those patrons stayed 6 feet apart, she closed the room entirely. Now, to get their lattes, customers approach a small table outside the door, then — as the sign instructs — “press button for service.” Like Miracle Max in “The Princess Bride,” Adamson quickly appears and takes their order.

By putting up a tent over part of an adjacent parking lot, the city has dramatically expanded her seating capacity. “For me, it’s fantastic,” said Adamson, who expressed concern to a city official that “people might get mad” about losing a few parking spaces.

The official told her not to worry. “Everybody’s always mad.”

More time with his grandson

One of Adamson’s customers Wednesday morning was a 71-year-old extrovert named Phil Dwight, who cruised up on a gleaming, 2000 Harley Davidson FXSTD Softail Deuce. If you meet Dwight, and have 20 minutes to spare, ask him about how he came to find that bike. His reply is apt to include digressions into his previous motorcycles, his passion for music — “My nickname, which still follows me around, is Philly Dog Dwight, the Bass Player from Marin” — and the hail of blessings that have rained down on him since he got clean and sober 19 years ago.

Foremost among them: his 2½-year-old grandson, Asher. Thanks to their vaccinations, and the easing of restrictions, Dwight and his wife need no longer worry about flying to Southern California to see Asher. Pulling out his phone, Dwight proudly showed a reporter a photo of the grinning toddler, standing inside the play structure his grandfather built for him on a recent visit.

His voice quavering slightly, he recounted how Asher had told his grandparents, unprompted, that he loved them.

“I’m telling you,” he said, “this kid is so sharp.”

A live concert brought out smiles to watch the Rainbow Girls at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Just happy to have a bar’

A week and a half after it reopened, Kacy Drady stood mixing a cocktail behind the bar of the rustic, taxidermy-intensive Geyserville Gun Club. The stuffed critter over his right shoulder was not a ferret, he said, correcting a patron, but rather a brown skunk.

On this evening, with the Warriors and Lakers on the TV screen, the place was half full. The previous night, said Drady, “you wouldn’t have been able to get in here.”

Are Tuesdays a big night for you, he was asked.

“No,” he said. “People around here are just really happy to have a bar.”

The first weekend the Gun Club was back open, agreed a patron who gave his name as Jason, “it was like a bunch of adults acting like kids who’d just been let out for recess.”

While he was happy to have the Gun Club back open, Jason was nonplussed by the subject of reopening in general. He was concerned by the number of people who couldn’t bother to be vaccinated. He feared that the virus might still rebound. “This could still be a two- or three-year thing,” he said.

An ex-firefighter, he was already on edge. Outside, a whiff of smoke hung in the air. Earlier that afternoon, crews had responded to a vegetation fire, whipped by high winds, just 7 miles north, on Dutcher Creek Road in Cloverdale. Crews were still mopping up that blaze.

Wildfires and flooding, followed by more fires and a pandemic, overlaid with bad air, power shut-offs and mandatory evacuations, have worn down people in Sonoma County. Ongoing drought and exceptionally dry fuels have led many to a certain resignation; an acceptance that it’s just a matter of time until the next disastrous wildfire. That looming dread has the effect, for some, of curbing the happiness they might otherwise feel, with end of the pandemic in sight.

Jenny Cherney, cries and cheers with Russell German as the couple from Penngrove attend their first concert since the pandemic began, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park to hear the Rainbow girls. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
At Mac’s Diner, back in Santa Rosa, Soltani looked up from the register with slight alarm. Outside, those same wind gusts threatened to topple the umbrellas shading his outdoor tables. Earlier in the week, city workers had dug up the street, working on sewer lines.

You’re overdue, a visitor told him, for a stretch of several years without a crisis.

“Those years might be behind us,” he said with a weary smile. “We might be too old for that.”

No foot massages, alas

Among the most beloved businesses to reopen its doors in recent weeks is the Rialto Cinema in Sebastopol, a movie theater with an art house vibe, along with good food and a bar.

“I knew some other theaters had opened,” said Daniel Osmer, while purchasing his ticket Wednesday afternoon. “But this one is special. To see it open, that’s a really good sign.”

For the Rialto, however, reopening marks the beginning of another uphill battle. While he’s grateful to the customers coming back to the theater he owns, Ky Boyd needs more of them to start coming through the door — “like eight to 10 times as many” — than they’ve been getting since welcoming cinephiles back on April 30. If you go see a film at the Rialto, don’t be surprised if Boyd steps onstage just before the previews, to evangelize for his business.

“Tell your friends, tell your neighbors, tell random strangers that you’ve been to the movies, that you had a good time, and it was safe,” he implores customers in the address he’s already delivered two dozen times.

“If there’s anything we can do to make your visit more comfortable,” he will continue, “please let our staff know.

“Please note,” Boyd then says, “foot massages have already been suggested, but we had to rule that out due to COVID protocols.”

Jun Jun Li paints a watercolor of her surroundings in front of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee at the Barlow Center in Sebastopol, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Rebirth and opportunity

A hundred yards east, in the Barlow, Aaron Sparenberg ticked off items on the new and improved menu at Taylor Lane coffee shop, where he is manager. Keep an eye out for their buttermilk waffles, with strawberries and whipping cream, and a lavender tea lemonade that’s refreshing, “sparkly and beautiful,” he said.

His goal for Taylor Lane, said Sparenberg, is not just a reopening but a kind of “reinvigoration, a rebirth.”

An ensemble will play Irish music every Sunday. The shop will have weekly visits from Jun Jun Li, an artist who recently relocated to Sebastopol from San Francisco. On Thursday, Li could be seen working on a painting at a pop-up studio outside the coffee shop.

Asked if she felt self-conscious, making art in public, she smiled. As a girl, she recalled, she’d always done her painting in her bedroom, “with the door closed.”

Now she’s comfortable sharing the experience — to the point of encouraging passersby to pick up a brush and help her.

Even as the pandemic winds down, said Li, people have fear around it. Much of what they had or knew 15 months ago “no longer exists,” she said.

“But in rebirth lies opportunity to create something new.”

Her current project is a series of paintings, popping with bright yellow and pink, “the elements of spring, when the wildflowers come out.”

The name of the series:

“Life is Blossoming.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

