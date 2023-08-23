Sonoma County Public Health has launched an investigation into multiple cases of potential infections reported among participants of an endurance race held last weekend in Sonoma.

At least 15 people who participated in the Sonoma Tough Mudder race, held Saturday and Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, reported having rashes and pustules, some paired with fevers and fatigue, interim Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

Local doctors also reported hearing similar cases from patients who participated in the races. Doctors said they saw cases of “swimmer’s itch” ― small red bumps that eventually disappear without medical intervention ― which is common after being exposed to mud for a long period of time, Smith said.

However, the health department found it concerning that some physicians reported seeing symptoms consistent with bacterial infections.

“That’s elevated this quite a bit in terms of our need to look into this more deeply,” Smith said.

One physician, Smith said, found a patient tested positive for Aeromonas, a bacteria found in water that can cause symptoms similar to those of staph infections.

Another participant, Nicole Villagran, 38, of El Sobrante, told The Press Democrat a culture she provided her doctor also tested positive for the bacteria.

Villigran said she has experienced a range of symptoms, including pus-filled sores, fatigue, headaches, chills and lightheadedness.

Aeronomas “outbreaks are uncommon, unless you have a lot of people, for example, swimming in the same contaminated pool,” Smith said.

The department has not yet confirmed the bacteria is linked to all reported cases, Smith said.

“We have not made a definitive link between any given organism and what's happening,” she said, “but we're concerned enough that we're actually beginning an investigation.”

The investigation is meant to help patients and physicians by giving them direct information of what the county is seeing from these cases and guidance on how to diagnose them.

Sonoma Raceway declined to comment Wednesday, stating Tough Mudder wanted all media requests directed to their organization. Tough Mudder, which is based in Brooklyn, New York, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Press Democrat did, however, obtain an email the organization had sent participants following the race.

“We are reaching out, as we are aware of some reports of individuals experiencing an adverse health reaction following participation in the Tough Mudder Sonoma event this past weekend,” the statement read.

“We want to let you know, that the health and safety of the Tough Mudder community is always our top priority, and accordingly, we are actively taking all necessary steps to fully investigate the matter.

“If you are experiencing any medical concerns, please consider seeing your doctor.

“We thank you for understanding and patience as we continue to look into the matter.”

Sonoma County Public Health asks Tough Mudder participants experiencing similar symptoms to contact a doctor and reach out to the department to report the case.

