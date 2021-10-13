Sonoma County reaches 400 official fatalities due to COVID-19

The official number of pandemic-related deaths in Sonoma County reached 400 on Tuesday, after local health officials reported two COVID-19 fatalities in what has become one of the county’s leading causes of death.

At the end of 2020 — when 194 county residents had succumbed to COVID-19 — the pandemic illness was the sixth leading cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, stroke and unintentional injury, according to county health data.

The two newest fatalities include an unvaccinated man between 70 and 80 who died Aug. 21 at a hospital; and an unvaccinated woman between 40 and 50 who died Oct. 1 at a hospital. Both residents had underlying health conditions, officials said.

COVID-19 fatalities officially reported by the county often lag the actual date of death by several days or even weeks.

Recent COVID-19 deaths follow a dramatic surge in new and active cases that peaked in late August and early September. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the county peaked at 84 on August 15.

As of Oct. 11, there were 27 hospital patients with COVID-19. COVID-19 deaths hospitalizations by several weeks.

