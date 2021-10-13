Subscribe

Sonoma County reaches 400 official fatalities due to COVID-19

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 12, 2021, 5:44PM
Updated 1 hour ago

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

The official number of pandemic-related deaths in Sonoma County reached 400 on Tuesday, after local health officials reported two COVID-19 fatalities in what has become one of the county’s leading causes of death.

At the end of 2020 — when 194 county residents had succumbed to COVID-19 — the pandemic illness was the sixth leading cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, stroke and unintentional injury, according to county health data.

The two newest fatalities include an unvaccinated man between 70 and 80 who died Aug. 21 at a hospital; and an unvaccinated woman between 40 and 50 who died Oct. 1 at a hospital. Both residents had underlying health conditions, officials said.

COVID-19 fatalities officially reported by the county often lag the actual date of death by several days or even weeks.

Recent COVID-19 deaths follow a dramatic surge in new and active cases that peaked in late August and early September. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the county peaked at 84 on August 15.

As of Oct. 11, there were 27 hospital patients with COVID-19. COVID-19 deaths hospitalizations by several weeks.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette