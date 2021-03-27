Subscribe

Sonoma County reaches tentative settlement with family of man who died in sheriff’s custody

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2021, 6:13PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Top payouts in Sonoma County settlements involving Sheriff’s Office

$3 million (2018) — Family of Andy Lopez, 2013 fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputy

$1.9 million (2018) — Estate of Glenn Swindell, 2014 SWAT deployment that ended in Swindell’s suicide

$1.7 million (2018) — 2015 Sonoma County jail inmate mistreatment “yard counseling” case

Sonoma County has reached a tentative settlement with the family of David Allen Ward, the Bloomfield man who died after a sheriff’s deputy used a now-banned neck hold on him in a violent struggle during a 2019 traffic stop.

The tentative agreement, affirmed in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Oakland on March 10, is set to end a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Ward’s family against the county, the Sheriff’s Office and Charles Blount, the former deputy who wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck in a carotid hold Nov. 27, 2019 while attempting to take him into custody. He died on the ground outside his car minutes later.

Terms of the settlement, including a monetary figure, were not available Friday, but several sources indicated that the payout would represent a new high mark for civil rights cases filed against the Sheriff’s Office. The current $3 million record came in the 2018 deal that ended the suit filed by the family of Andy Lopez, a Santa Rosa teen who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

Ward’s half-sister, Catherine Aguilera, said the deal was welcomed, even as she noted that separate criminal proceedings against Blount are just getting underway. Aguilera declined to comment on the settlement terms, as did Izaak Schwaiger, the Sebastopol attorney representing Ward’s family.

“We’re glad to have this piece, this civil lawsuit come to a closure,” Aguilera said. “But in our hearts the whole thing is about the sheriff (Deputy) Charlie Blount.”

County officials also declined to comment on the terms of the deal. Supervisor David Rabbitt said the board was aware of the pending settlement and had given direction to staff to finalize the agreement.

“We were all appalled by what happened. It’s certainly tragic,” Rabbitt said. “The sheriff took immediate action against the deputy involved, which was very telling.”

Blount, 61, was charged last November with felony involuntary manslaughter and assault in his role as a peace officer for his involvement in Ward’s death. That criminal case is in the pretrial phase, Harry Stern, Blount’s criminal defense attorney, said Friday.

After multiple attempts to reach the Sheriff Office for comment, a department spokesman responded Friday evening and directed all inquiries to the County Counsel’s Office.

Sheriff Mark Essick, who was represented in the civil lawsuit by the county’s attorneys, moved to fire Blount in December 2019. Blount, a 19-year veteran of the department, retired before that action could play out.

Ward died after sheriff's deputies and Sebastopol police attempted to remove him from his car following a vehicle chase. Officers have said they do not know why Ward refused to pull over.

Authorities initiated the pursuit because they recognized the car Ward was driving had been reported stolen. After the physical altercation they learned Ward was the registered owner of the car.

Ward had remained in the driver’s seat as officers shouted at him to exit, body-camera footage of the arrest showed. Blount was then shown reaching inside the driver’s side window, where in an attempt to subdue Ward, according to the Sheriff’s Office, he repeatedly bashed the man’s head into the door frame and then put him in a carotid hold.

After deputies removed Ward from the car, he fell unconscious while in handcuffs and died.

Ward’s family described him as being in poor health at the time of his death. He nearly died 20 years before when he was hit by a drunken driver. He had also developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a heart condition, which required that he use an oxygen tank. He sometimes relied on a wheelchair to get around, his family said.

Karlene Navarro, director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, faulted Blount for failing to de-escalate the situation despite being trained to do so.

Sheriff Essick singled out Blount’s conduct during the car stop, calling it “extremely troubling.”

“Please know that this one person does not reflect the culture of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and does not represent the hard working men and women who work here,” he said in a video his department released in late 2019 showing bodycam footage from the incident, in which Essick announced that he intended to fire Blount.

Essick later joined other law enforcement chiefs in California when he forbid deputies from using the carotid hold. Essick took that step after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the state’s police training program to stop instructing officers on how to use the restraint and urged law enforcement agencies to prohibit officers from using the restraint technique.

The Ward family lawsuit was filed last year on May 19, just four days after Ward’s death was ruled a homicide resulting from “physical confrontation with law enforcement,” according to the Marin County coroner, which was brought in to oversee the death investigation.

Dr. Joseph Cohen, Marin County's chief forensic pathologist, concluded the death was directly caused by cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a Taser.

Attorneys for the Ward family, the county and the sheriff’s deputies involved in the death, including Blount, signed a letter filed in U.S. District Court in Oakland alerting a judge that “the parties are pleased to report that this matter has settled in all respects,” according to March 10 court filings.

The parties are preparing a written settlement agreement, court documents showed. In a March 12 order, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers canceled pending motions and trial dates in the civil suit.

“I believe that shows that they’re serious about addressing the harm that occurred and, hopefully, they are serious about preventing similar harm in the future,” Schwaiger, the attorney representing Ward’s family, said of the settlement with the county.

The county’s top civil lawyer stressed the deal was not final.

“Once the parties have executed a settlement agreement, it will go to the Board of Supervisors for approval, and County Counsel will report the settlement details out of closed session,” Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman wrote in an email. The process could take two to three weeks, he said, and the county will withhold the terms of the deal from the public until then.

The last time the Board of Supervisors discussed the lawsuit — something it does in closed-door session — came before the March 10 court filing, Rabbitt said. .

“We’ve been following it, we’ve been getting updates and we’ve been giving directions as asked,” Rabbitt said. He would not discuss terms of the deal.

Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins also declined to discuss specifics in the settlement.

The case is the latest in growing number of excessive force and wrongful death cases involving the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the settlement with 13-year-old Andy Lopez’s family, two other settlements reached in 2018 came in at $1.9 million and $1.7 million.

As a result of the high-dollar payouts, county officials said, the law enforcement agency’s insurance premiums nearly doubled this year, at a time when the county’s budget was already strained.

It’s possible the newest settlement could increase those costs even further, Hopkins said.

“It’s a challenging issue all around,” she said. “I won’t say there’s any sense of relief from the settlement. I don’t think there’s ever a way to fully compensate someone from that kind of trauma.”

Financial awards aside, Aguilera called a conviction in Blount’s criminal trial necessary for her family’s healing.

“For ourselves and for the community … he (Blount) has to have some consequences,” Aguilera said. “It’s not just a matter of the county which is basically the insurance company for the sheriff’s department. That’s no consequence to Charlie Blount.”

Blount’s civil attorney, Alison Berry Wilkinson, declined to comment, as did Stern, the attorney in his criminal case.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

