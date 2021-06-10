Subscribe

Sonoma County records new COVID-19 death

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2021, 7:23PM
An unvaccinated Sonoma County man between the ages of 65 and 75 died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials reported late Tuesday.

The death was the first coronavirus-related death to be reported in the county in two weeks.

The man had underlying conditions and was in a hospital at the time of his death, according to Matt Brown, a county communications specialist.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said COVID-19 deaths are becoming increasingly rare here because “vaccination has been so effective,” especially in the 70- to 75-year-old age group. More than 90% of that population is fully vaccinated, she said.

She said the vaccination rate is ramping up and that’s causing infections and deaths to drop. The last death in a skilled nursing facility was Feb. 16, she added.

“We’re doing really well; that’s why we haven’t been seeing these bad outcomes,” Mase said.

