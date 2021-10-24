Sonoma County redistricting commission faces looming deadline

Under a time crunch to meet a December state deadline for redrawing supervisorial districts, Sonoma County’s first-ever citizens advisory redistricting commission is up against several obstacles as it strives for equity and representation.

On Monday, the 19-member Advisory Redistricting Commission began reviewing maps outlining potential new boundaries for the county’s five districts. Though the Board of Supervisors finished appointing members to the commission in July, delays in the release of new U.S. Census data has prevented the commission from reviewing maps until now.

The Board of Supervisors must vote on a new map by Dec. 15, meaning the commission has even less time to finalize the recommendations it will make to the board.

“A process that would normally occur over a period of months is literally occurring over a period of weeks,” said newly appointed commissioner Eric Koenigshofer, referring to the delays at the federal and state levels that prevented data from being available until September.

The Board of Supervisors appointed Koenigshofer, a former supervisor, to the commission on Tuesday to fill a vacated seat.

Every 10 years state and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts in order to ensure each district contains a relatively equal number of residents and address other demographic concerns.

In past years the board has allocated redistricting to the sheriff, district attorney and the county’s clerk-recorder-assessor, but changes to state law last year allowed counties to establish advisory commissions, though Sonoma County’s supervisors will make the final decision regarding the new boundaries.

The board opted to create a diverse redistricting commission to improve equity and representation in county government.

“There are many who have not had the opportunities to participate in the public process or those that feel like they have never had a voice, and maybe historically they have never had a voice,“ said Ed Sheffield, chair of the commission.

When creating the advisory commission, each supervisor appointed individuals from their districts considered to be local leaders with a deep understanding of their community. That local knowledge is key to the board’s declared commitment to equity in county governance, but the commissioners still faced the daunting task of learning the technical ins and outs of redistricting.

Those tasked with redistricting use data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the new boundaries which must comply with federal and state laws. One such law is the requirement that the district with the smallest population be within 10% deviation of the largest district.

The commission’s first few meetings were “repetitive” and “bumpy” as commissioners worked to gain a clear understanding of what they needed do, said Ana Horta, vice chair of the commission.

Horta thought the county would have provided more training upfront for the commissioners and wondered whether the county should have started public outreach at the beginning of the year to allow for more time for analysis, she said.

“We didn’t know how was this done before,” said Horta. “We didn’t know what were the things that worked, what were the things that didn’t work.”

The county is using Glendale-based consultant National Demographics Corp., to help guide the redistricting effort, but both Horta and Koenigshofer said the consultant lacks local knowledge necessary to evaluate boundary options.

Horta and Koenigshofer offered an example by pointing to three maps the consultant presented to the commission on Oct. 18 which outlined drastic changes such as splitting Forestville and Guerneville into different districts and moving Sebastopol into the same district as Windsor and Healdsburg.

An option to keep the districts as is was not part of the presentation, Koenigshofer said.

Drastic boundary changes could be effectively explored if the commission was not up against such a tight deadline, Koenigshofer added.

He explained that moving a community into a different district does not just impact that community, it also impacts communities that are then shuffled around to rebalance the districts.

“It raises a whole other layer of questions,” Koenigshofer said. “It’s just damn near impossible to do it right in four or five weeks.”

Earlier this year the commission requested the county schedule more meetings than previously outlined to do the work, allow the creation of two supporting committees on equity and community outreach, and expand upon the county’s typical public outreach methods — public hearings and website postings, Horta said.

The county is expected to spend the full $243,800 allocated for redistricting to cover the costs of consultants, commissioner stipends, outreach efforts and interpretative services, county staff reported on Oct. 5.

Newly released census data shows the county’s population is 489,710 and the existing districts are already fairly balanced, at about 100,000 or fewer people each, Shalice Tilton, a demographer for National Demographics, reported to the Board of Supervisors in early October.

The districts’ relatively even distribution has raised questions about whether there is a need for the boundaries to change.

“The starting point for me is the current map meets all the legal requirements,” Koenigshofer said. “I don’t think we should do something that is a substantial departure from the baseline.”

However, the county’s efforts to include interest groups in the redistricting discussion has produced loud calls for the county to keep communities of interest like the coast and Rohnert Park intact, instead of divided between districts, and to move Roseland into District 3.

Horta believes the commission might be able to achieve some of those requests with minimal changes to the boundaries.

“I just feel like what the community has been asking is really not for drastic change but small changes,” Horta said. “And I think that’s the benefit of not doing something very different from what we have.”

There is consensus that creating a map that pleases everyone is wishful thinking.

“It might not be a changed map, there might be sour grapes, there might be people who feel like they’re not satisfied with the decision that’s made,” Sheffield said.

He added that success in this year’s redistricting efforts will be in making everyone feel heard.

