Sonoma County regional water officials plan for ‘managing what we have now’

Anyone seeking assurance, some small sign of hope, that talk of a third-year of drought was premature, didn’t find it at Sonoma Water’s drought town hall on Thursday night.

Nor did they hear ominous warnings of reservoirs and wells running dry, or of water supplies running so low that hardship would result.

Perhaps because we’ve been more often in drought than out of it over the past decade, speakers at the virtual meeting were instead matter-of-fact as they doled out data on the state of the region after 2 1/2 exceedingly dry months at a time heavy rain was needed to offset storage deficits lingering from last year and the year before.

Little was said about the sacrifices that will be needed in the months ahead, though they were suggested and are implicit anyway.

Yes, disciplined conservation will be necessary.

Additional water use restrictions may be coming.

Russian River curtailments will be back.

Farmers will continue to struggle.

Vulnerable populations of young salmon and steelhead trout are at risk because of low stream flows.

And the last decent rain we got in December is likely to be the end of it.

“We are essentially nearing the end of our wet season,” said Jeanine Jones, interstate resources manager for the California Department of Water Resources. “On average, California gets 75% of its annual precipitation from November through March, and half of it in December, January and February. So we have already passed our three wettest months.”

Normally inundated with 40 feet of water, Yorty Creek at Lake Sonoma is still under the grip of extreme drought conditions, but the frogs are thriving at least. @NorthBayNews #cadrought #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YJ4SkZg090 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 11, 2022

With no significant rain on the horizon for March, and April rains, if they should come, destined to be far lighter than winter storms, “the bottom line is that what we have now is pretty close to what we will end up with,” Jones said. “So we need to think about managing what we have now for the rest of this water year.”

There was little to indicate that that management would look substantially different from last year, though there are projects and plans in the works that may facilitate greater water supply efficiencies in the future.

What’s known now is a record-setting atmospheric river in late October and several December winter storms were enough to raise Lake Mendocino about 9,600 acre feet, or more than 3.1 billion gallons, above where it was last year at this time.

But it remains well below the average level. “We’re still in a hole,” Sonoma Water’s Chief Engineer and Director of Groundwater Management, Jay Jasperse, said.

Lake Sonoma, the larger of the region’s two reservoir, had less of rebound last fall and holds about 7,000 acre feet less than it did a year ago at this time.

A recording of the virtual town hall can be viewed on the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page and is posted on the Sonoma Water website at sonomawater.org/drought.

