Sonoma County releases data on coronavirus vaccination rates by ZIP code

Sonoma County released data Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccination rates within the county’s 32 ZIP codes, revealing wide gaps in who is getting vaccinated where.

The highest rate by far is found in Geyserville and the area just west of Lake Sonoma, in the 95441 ZIP code. More than 84% of residents there have received at least one dose of the three vaccines currently on the market. Compare that with the 8.6% who have gotten a dose in 94515, a hilly area between Santa Rosa and Calistoga.

Rounding out the top five vaccination rates for at least one dose are 95444, centered around Graton, at 63.1%; 94922, around Bodega, at 53.1%; 95452, around Kenwood, at 43.7%; and 95425, around Cloverdale, at 42.1%.

Other ZIP codes with low rates of vaccination include 95412, in the Annapolis area, at 16.5%; 95407, which includes the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, at 17.2%; 94928, which accounts for most of Rohnert Park, at 19.1%; and 95401, which includes western Santa Rosa between Guerneville Road and Highway 12, at 22%.

Graton’s 95444 ZIP contains the highest number of residents who are fully vaccinated with two doses, at 25.3% of its population. The 95412 ZIP has the lowest two-dose rate, at just 2.9%.

The geographic breakdown is based on home address, not where recipients received their vaccine. In other words, anyone with a Sonoma County address is counted in the chart even if his or her shot was administered by an out-of-county provider. Similarly, if someone from another county received a dose here, it is not reflected in the data.

The full chart can be found here.