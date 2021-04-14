Sonoma County reported two COVID-19 deaths, boosting total to 311

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Sonoma County health officials reported late Tuesday night two more local residents have died from complications of the coronavirus, boosting the pandemic death toll since March 2020 to 311.

The deaths are the second and third virus-related fatalities county officials have revealed in April. The deaths, however, occurred in previous months. News of the fatalities comes at a time when COVID-19 daily cases and hospitalizations are in decline, but serve as a reminder that the virus continues circulating in the area.

The two residents who recently died are a man and a woman both over 64. He died March 7 in a local hospital and was not a resident of a local nursing or senior care home, and she died at her home Feb. 12 that also was not a nursing center, officials said.

On Wednesday, county health officials were still gathering information about the latest fatalities that will explain the lag in reporting their deaths. Regarding the Feb. 12 fatality, county officials said the delay in confirming that death was related to COVID-19 was part of information “held up” at the county coroner’s office.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.