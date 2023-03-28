Sonoma County health officials this week reported five recent COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of pandemic fatalities in the county to 553.

The fatalities mark the first reported COVID-19 deaths in March, at a time when pandemic-related deaths are becoming less common. Four deaths were announced Monday and one was reported Tuesday.

The deaths include a fully vaccinated man between 60 and 70 years old, with an underlying health condition, who died Feb. 5.

The other four were all unvaccinated and also had underlying health issues: a man between 80 and 90 years old who died March 7; a man 70 to 80 years old who died March 7; a man 75 to 85 years old who died March 8; and a man between 80 to 90 years old who died March 14.

Public health experts said COVID-19 continues to pose the greatest risk to vulnerable and older residents, even as the spread of the virus becomes increasingly endemic, or regularly occurring in the community.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in the community and continues to impact vulnerable people, including the elderly and immunocompromised,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 still remains the best tool we have to avoid the worst outcomes from the virus,” Mase said.

Dr. Gary Green, a local infectious disease expert with Sutter Health, said many of the current new COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic or mild. He said across the globe, people have gained enough immunity, either through natural infection or vaccinations, to avoid severe illness.

“But generally we don’t have enough immunity to prevent infection,” he said. “That’s why we’re seeing so many people with asymptomatic and very mild infection.”

Over the past three years, COVID-19 has levied its most devastating blow during the winter months. During the first winter surge of infections, between December 2020 and February 2021, the pandemic claimed 152 lives locally.

The following winter, between December 2021 and February 2022, that number dropped to 66, and this past winter 22 local residents succumbed to the virus.

Annual COVID-19 death totals have also declined dramatically. The first year of the pandemic claimed 205 residents. In the second year, 2021, there were 220 COVID deaths, while last year there were 110. In the first three months of this year, there’s been 18 COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said COVID-19 should not be underestimated or dismissed as just another respiratory illness.

Last year, COVID-19 killed about 270,000 Americans, compared to the most recent flu season, which claimed between 40,000 and 50,000 lives.

“For the unvaccinated, it’s still very dangerous, as well as for those who are not boosted,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.