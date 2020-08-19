Sonoma County reports eight more deaths related to the coronavirus

A strong indicator of the area’s struggle to contain the coronavirus, Sonoma County health officials Wednesday reported the most deaths and new infections in any day since the pandemic began in March.

Eight more residents have died from complications of COVID-19, boosting the death toll to 65 victims.

Each of the fatalities involved residents older than 63. Four of them were female, and four were male. Three of the victims had been hospitalized for treatment of the infectious disease. Seven were residents of senior care homes that have been the deadly epicenter of the virus with close to 90% of the deaths.

Also, county health officials reported 197 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, including the deaths. That tally of fresh cases surpasses the previous high daily total of 144 new infections reported less than a week ago on Thursday.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, acknowledged the virus continues spreading but said a portion of the local spike in cases over the past few weeks was because of a recent statewide delay in reporting new infections. There had been a glitch in the state’s electronic reporting system that was resolved last week.

Again, Mase rejected the notion the mounting deaths and fresh infections signaled county public health staff members are losing the battle against tamping down the coronavirus. Still, resurgent transmission levels of the virus have kept Sonoma County on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for locales struggling most to contain the virus for more than a month.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom reported one big area, San Diego County, had improved enough to be removed from the list, and San Francisco’s removal could come as soon as Thursday. Statewide, hospitalizations of virus patients are declining, Newsom said.

During a press briefing, Mase pointed out that San Diego and San Francisco and other parts of California experienced an earlier wave of coronavirus cases than the North Bay. Sonoma County’s steady increase in new infections occurred about a month to six weeks behind those cities and counties that saw earlier spread of the virus, she said.

“We were behind them to start off with, so we are seeing the course of cases that they saw earlier,” the health officer said.

The additional fatalities reported Wednesday go back to Friday, when three people died. One person died on Saturday and another the following day. On Monday, three more residents lost their lives to the virus.

Mase stressed Wednesday the importance of county residents continuing to adhere to public health guidelines to minimize spread of the pandemic disease, even as more than 15,000 people face wildfire evacuation warnings or orders to leave their homes.

“During this time of evacuations due to the fires, those living in mandatory evacuation zones must evacuate,” she said. “But as you do, we encourage you to continue to follow (public health) safety protocols.”

Mase urged people to continue wearing facial coverings in public, to continue social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene to thwart the virus.

To protect those who evacuate to a public center or shelter, she said public health staff will be screening everyone there by checking temperatures and looking for signs of COVID-19 symptoms. People who show symptoms or report that they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive will be tested and quarantined elsewhere.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Kismet Baldwin said evacuees who have tested positive for the virus, or are a close contact of someone infected, likely will be temporarily isolated at the county’s alternate care site, the Best Western Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg.

That location, however, could be in the path of wildfire should the blaze take a dangerous turn to the east, Baldwin said.

County health officials are looking for another location should people quarantined at the Healdsburg inn be forced to evacuate, she said.

Since Sonoma County Fairgrounds has been converted to a fire evacuation center, Mase said the state-funded public virus testing there had to be temporarily halted.

