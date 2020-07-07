Subscribe

Sonoma County resident dies from coronavirus, bringing death toll to 12

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2020, 8:11AM
Sonoma County health officials reported late Monday that another local resident has died from complications of the new coronavirus, increasing to 12 the number of fatalities during the pandemic since it emerged in March.

The unidentified woman died Saturday, and was over 65, said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services. He had no other information to disclose about the person, where she died, or where, when and how she contracted the infectious disease.

The latest death comes just days after two people died on July 2. Since June 28, seven people have died from COVID-19, including two people between the ages of 50 and 64. At least four of them had been living at skilled nursing or residential care facilities before they died, underscoring the potentially dire consequences of recent outbreaks of the highly infectious virus at senior care homes.

The county also revealed online Monday night that there were 114 new infections between Saturday and Monday, boosting total infections to 1,466 countywide since the first case on March 2. There are 681 active cases, while 773 people have recovered.

Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly through several sectors of Sonoma County, including in senior nursing centers and among farm workers, leaving the county on the verge of landing on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist this week, the top local public health official said Monday.

What’s more, many of the new infections are from unknown sources in the community, a troubling indicator for a county that had bent the virus curve in the spring with an unprecedented stay-at-home order but has seen the infectious disease come roaring back.

Once on the state’s monitoring list, which includes 24 counties as of Monday evening, local health officials would be forced to reinstate certain public health restrictions if Sonoma County is unable to quickly reduce the sharp increase in virus infections and the growing number of stricken residents needing hospital care.

At this point, state health officials are asking counties that have been on the monitoring list for more than three days to temporarily halt indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and wineries. In addition, these counties grappling with virus outbreaks are having to close bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums for up to three weeks.

"We're right there on the threshold of the watchlist, and I fully expect that if our case numbers continue the way that they have been, that we’ll on the watchlist this week,“ Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Monday, during her press briefing.

State health officials would call local public health officials to officially notify them Sonoma County has joined the group of counties being monitored. However, Mase said the county also could start a discussion with state health counterparts about what next steps should occur to better fight the virus.

On Monday, state officials said a greater share of virus tests are coming back positive, a key indication of wider virus spread in communities across California. Hospitalizations related to the new coronavirus also are increasing statewide.

Counties that fail to meet a half dozen or more state benchmarks showing satisfactory progress slowing spread of the pathogen are ending up on the state’s monitoring list. Surpassing these metrics include: having a 14-day case rate of greater than 100 infections per 100,000 residents; a hospitalization increase more than 10% over a 3-day period; hospital intensive-care bed availability of less than 20%; and fewer than 25% of ventilators available at local hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Sonoma County’s COVID-19 case rate overall case rate per 100,000 residents ballooned to 106 as of July 4, after officials reported a daily record of 92 new infections on Friday and 40% of the more than 1,350 overall pandemic infections since March 2 during the past two weeks. The county also reported a 47% increase in virus patients hospitalized over the past three days at one of six area hospitals, and open ICU beds have dwindled to only 9% of total intensive care beds.

Mase said recently she’s been in frequent contact with officials of county hospitals about the possible need to boost available hospital beds, including ICU space, if COVID-19 infections continue spiking and leading to a flood of hospital patients.

“They're prepared, they know what they need to do if we have a surge. They're already making plans to eventually pare back the elective surgeries,” Mase said Monday. “It’s something they can pretty much do very quickly.”

Christian Hill, spokesman for St. Joseph Health, which runs both Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals said both medical centers have seen an “uptick” in hospitalizations of patients suffering with complications of the coronavirus. Both hospitals now are able to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as those with other health emergencies, Hill said.

“Should the need arise, we are confident in our ability to increase our (bed) capacity, staffing of our ICU beds, and provide COVID-19 patients with the appropriate care,” Hill said.

At Memorial, hospital officials have increased the number of negative pressure rooms — designed to isolate a virus and prevent transmission outside the rooms — from 11 to 25 for virus patients, and they’ve boosted ICU beds from 26 to 32, Hill said. At Petaluma Valley, six negative pressure rooms have been added for a total of 18, and five additional ICU beds can be added for a total of 14.

“Also, we are looking at staffing options that allow us to adjust effectively and nimbly” in the event of a coronavirus surge, Hill said.

Meanwhile, health care providers, along with local and state health officials, have reported long delays in getting results of virus tests, particularly from national commercial laboratories.

Quest Diagnostics, a large commercial testing lab, said Monday since June 29 demand for testing has continued to sharply rise nationwide, slowing turnaround on test results. Quest, which is one of the primary vendors for processing tests conducted in Sonoma County, said its timeframe for reporting test results can be 4 to 6 days. But area residents have reported waits of up to 10 or 11 days.

State officials said Monday county health departments are strained dealing with the steadily increasing number of local infections to verify, as demands intensify for case investigations and tracing of close contacts of infected residents.

Meanwhile, landing on the state’s watchlist could further complicate already challenging work by local educators at the county’s 40 public school districts to start another school year for 70,000 students. With campuses shuttered since mid-March, most schools are slated to restart in mid-August likely with a mix of continued remote instruction and classroom teaching.

Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest public school district with nearly 16,000 students and 1,600 staff members, is expected to discuss its reopening plans at its school board meeting Wednesday.

Mase said at this point there’s no state guidance yet on a range of public health measures necessary to safely reopen school campuses.

“We will have a much better idea in the next month what is going to happen in terms of schools reopening,” she said. “We just need to sit tight. I think plans are being made for the reopening of schools in as safe a manner as possible.”

Staff Writer Kerry Benefield contributed reporting to this article. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

