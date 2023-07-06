Sonoma County residents who live alone and earn less than $70,000 a year are now considered “low income” earners by the state, according to guidelines released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development last month.

The 2023 income limits, which are used to determine eligibility for public housing and Section 8 rent assistance for low-income families, listed Sonoma County’s median income for a one-person household at $89,650.

Sonoma County residents in a one-person household who earn less than $70,500 are considered low income. Very low income earners make less than $44,050 a year; extremely low income earners make less than $26,450 a year; and acutely low income earners make less than $13,450 a year, according to the state’s data.

Last year, an individual making less than $66,550 a year was considered low income in Sonoma County, according to Huduser.gov.

Napa County individuals who make less than $74,700 a year are considered low income. In Napa County, the median income for individuals is $90,700.

In Lake County, the median income is $58,650 a year, and low income is considered anything less than $46,200 a year. Mendocino County individuals who earn less than $47,600 a year are considered low income in the county where the median income is $62,800.

See the full list of numbers below:

California Income Limits 2023

Sonoma, Napa Lake and Mendocino county 2023 income limits trail behind the rest of the Bay Area. San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties each have a low income limit of $104,400 for individuals. Santa Clara County residents making less than $96,000 a year are considered low income and those living in Alameda and Contra Costa counties making less than $78,550 are considered low income.

According to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, the income limits are based on average family income estimates and fair market rents for both metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas.

The data comes around the same time as the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2023 “Out of Reach” report, which examines the cost of housing and hourly wages across the nation. The report indicated that residents in Sonoma County’s ZIP codes would need to earn between $35 and $57 to afford a two-bedroom rental.

The national poverty level, used to determine eligibility for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, is $14,580 for individuals.