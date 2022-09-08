Sonoma County residents voice sorrow, respect as Queen Elizabeth II of Britain dies at 96

Elected leaders, business owners, community members and royalists in Sonoma County said Thursday they were saddened by the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said they looked back in admiration at her seven-decade reign as the monarch of Great Britain.

Rep. Mike Thompson, Sonoma County’s senior congressman, released a statement on the queen’s passing, saying that she was a leader for the U.K through many rocky periods of the nation’s history and her devotion to her people were represented through her love and commitment.

“Today, the world mourns the longest-serving monarch in British history,” he said in his statement. “The memory of Queen Elizabeth II will live on in the national story of the United Kingdom and countries around the world.”

Janet and I offer our prayers and thoughts to the people of the United Kingdom and those around the world following the passage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen presided over the U.K. for more than seven decades and has been the only monarch that most have known. pic.twitter.com/vn57b1Nakz — Rep. Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) September 8, 2022

Jeffrey House, the founder of ACE Cider in Sebastopol, moved to the country from the United Kingdom in the 1970s. He said he’s sorry to hear about the queen’s passing but that she lived a good life, full of achievements.

“It’s a sad day but it happens to all of us unfortunately,” he said. “I’m sure the U.K. will go through some changes with the prime minister and the new king but I think they plan these things out.”

House’s wife, Angela, said Elizabeth was a wonderful queen and took her job very seriously.

She recounted a childhood memory when she was supposed to be honored by the queen when she was part of the Junior Red Cross in England. For good reason, she had to skip the occasion.

“I couldn’t believe I got chickenpox when I was supposed to see the queen,” she said. “My mother was a tremendous royalist and we used to go see her at the Ascot every year. She means a lot to me, she represents my home country.”

Sue Sandilands, who lives in Graton and follows the British royal family, said she admired the queen for her dependability and her poise when adapting to the major events that shaped her life and reign.

“It’s a tender moment for everybody,” she said. “When you’re British, there’s a sort of sense of stability when you have a queen and now there’s this sense of not knowing and also grieving her.”

Marie McCusky, the executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association and a native Brit, has met the queen twice. McCusky was in her early 20s and living in San Francisco when she met her the first time and recalled kids dressed in their posies, curtsying when the queen and her husband Prince Philip got out of the car.

“In English, she was like the mum,” McCusky said in a statement. “There’s a huge sense of loss, but also a celebration of this amazing woman’s life... but she was tired, it was time for her to rest.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5378 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.