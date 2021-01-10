Sonoma County residents wonder how, when they’ll be vaccinated

Workers at risk of exposure in water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communication and IT; financial services, government operations and community-based essential functions

People aged 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19

The first phase of the coronavirus vaccination distribution plan, which began Dec. 18, has been divided into three tiers. Here’s a look at the phases, including how many Sonoma County residents are included in each.

Elizabeth Apana is 72 years old. She moved to Santa Rosa in 2019 because her cardiologist told her she needed surgery to stabilize the rhythm of her heart, and it would be too risky to have the procedure done in Hawaii, where she lived at the time. She also has congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. She is eager to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, for obvious reasons.

“Mentally, it’s going to make me feel a whole lot better, because I know I won’t have to worry about catching COVID, and I won’t have to worry about giving it to other people,” Apana said. “I feel it will be a new chance at life.”

Apana wanted to know when she’ll be eligible to receive her first dose of vaccine, and how she might be alerted to that bit of good news. So she started calling around. She phoned Sonoma County’s COVID hotline, was directed to Emergency Services and spoke to a health administrator there. She called county Supervisor Susan Gorin and left a message. She called her doctor. “All the places that it’s been listed,” Apana said.

After all of that, she felt no closer to the clarity she was seeking.

Apana is no outlier. People across Sonoma County, and especially seniors and those who care for them, are trying to sort out the details of their promised inoculations.

When can you get vaccinated? And how will you know when it’s your turn? Two simple questions with rather convoluted answers.

By now, most people have heard about the state’s detailed system of prioritizing immunity based on vulnerability. It’s an outline of phases and tiers that starts with front-line medical staff and those who live and work in nursing homes, and ends with the general population — the “herd.” It’s cumbersome.

“The way the state named this makes my stomach turn,” said Sonoma County Supervisors Chairwoman Lynda Hopkins. “I mean, Phase 1A, Tier 2? Why not just make it phase 1, 2, 3, 4…? People don’t know phase vs. tier.”

At least the order of eligibility is pretty clear. Much less obvious is the “when” of it all. Sonoma County is still in the midst of vaccinating Phase 1A, Tier 1, a group that includes health care workers with the highest risk of exposure. It also recently dipped a toe into Phase 1, Tier 2, giving doses to some federally qualified health centers. For the most part, though, a tier won’t open up until the one before it is thoroughly served.

For that reason, the county has been reluctant to offer specific calendar targets. Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, said recently she expects to begin Phase 1B by the end of this month. Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, believes his facility might start into 1B as soon as mid-January.

That’s a hopeful sign for elders 75 and older, who are included in the first tier of that phase along with people working in education, child care, emergency services, food and agriculture. Seniors in the 65 to 74 range join some other groups in the tier after that, but it’s difficult to get a sense of when exactly their turn in the order will arrive.

Many residents are also having a hard time figuring out the mechanism of how they will be alerted. A few California counties are creating online registries to notify people about vaccinations. In Mariposa County, in the Sierra foothills, those eligible for shots can state whether they will need transportation to the vaccination site.

Mase said Friday that “we definitely plan to prioritize those folks as their tiers come up,” and several working in Sonoma County government have talked about the county’s new vaccine-related webpage as a hub for information. As of now, though, there is no plan for a central waiting list.

Hopkins said she has talked to Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers about the possibility of using the county’s existing alert system, not necessarily to send a notification when someone’s tier is eligible, but to direct residents to a landing page for more information.

Jason Cunningham, CEO of West County Health Centers, thinks it’s imperative for the public to be able to turn to the county for information and messaging on the vaccine.

“That will likely be part of the solution,” Cunningham said. “It has to be. There needs to be leadership. This will be our most important public health intervention in our lifetime. We can’t screw this up. Otherwise, businesses won’t open, schools won’t open up, we’ll fall behind in our health measures.”

Cunningham is part of a committee made up of representatives in government, health care and education that is aiming to streamline logistics and communications among all local medical providers involved in the vaccination effort, with a particular focus on making sure vulnerable populations such as farmworkers are served.