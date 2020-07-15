Sonoma County school districts pivot to plan for online learning this fall

The superintendent of Sonoma County’s largest school district on Wednesday recommended that students stay home and take all of their classes online when the school year begins Aug. 17, a decision likely to be replicated by other local school districts in the coming days.

In a letter to families of the Santa Rosa City School District’s nearly 16,000 students, Diann Kitamura said she will urge the school board to move all students into distance learning programs for at least the first quarter of the school year. Her formal recommendation, which will be released Friday, will almost certainly be approved by the district’s Board of Trustees at its July 22 meeting.

The recommendation was not unexpected. Cases of coronavirus have soared locally, landing Sonoma County on the state’s watchlist. The number of COVID-19 cases has tripled since June — more than 700 cases in the past two weeks.

If approved by the board next week, Santa Rosa’s move would be the biggest among Sonoma County’s 40 school districts, but not the first and surely not the last.

West County Union High School District’s three campuses — Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools — will begin the school year on Aug. 13 with online-only classes for its approximately 1,900 students. Rincon Valley Union will begin online-only classes Aug. 17 for its approximately 3,200 students and 500 staff members.

Officials at Rincon Valley had crafted the agenda for its school board meeting Tuesday night to start the school year with a mixture of online and classroom instruction. By the time the opening gavel struck at the board’s Zoom meeting, the virus had changed all plans.

“The sentiment shifted that quickly,“ Superintendent Tracy Smith said.

The deal was sealed by the placement of the county on the state watchlist, coupled with the unrelenting increase in local coronavirus cases and announcements Monday from California’s two largest public school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — putting their combined 825,000 students in online classes to start the school year, Smith said.

“How long can you push back the wall?” she said. “It just became that that was the best decision based on safety.”

Still, it was not a call made easily, she said.

“It’s very difficult. There are some families where this is really hard news,” she said.

District officials across Sonoma County have been surveying their families asking for preferences on return to school. The answers run the gamut: Some families desperate to return to work asked for a full, five-day-a-week return to school campuses while others indicated they will decline to send their children to classrooms for the foreseeable future.

"They are on all ends of the spectrum and everyone makes good points,“ Windsor Unified Superintendent Jeremy Decker said. ”Everybody wants the same things, really. It’s just how do we get there? We all want safety and our kids learning.“

In Windsor, district officials had been envisioning a hybrid return for its approximately 5,000 students until just recently. The board has not made an official decision but officials are monitoring virus trends locally.

“The way the county is trending, it just seems to be going in the wrong direction,” Decker said.

Decker said that superintendents across the county have been in regular communication and no one is making decisions in isolation, especially as many families have siblings in different districts or children in one district and parents working in another.

“We do talk often to make sure we are not undermining what every other district is doing. We want to be giving similar messages to our constituents,” he said. “We are interconnected.”

Mark West is expected to make a final decision next week, as are Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School and Petaluma City Schools.

Superintendents from both Mark West and Kenwood districts said that trends in virus cases have prompted them to abruptly move away from recommendations of a hybrid model and to prepare for a fully online start to the school year.

“We just did a pretty big pivot on Monday,” Kenwood superintendent Bob Bales said. “Realistically, my recommendation to the board is to start total distance learning.”

Bennett Valley Superintendent Sue Fields was scheduled to present four different opening models to the school board Wednesday night, with the focus newly trained on the distance learning plan. The changes in dynamics of the virus are weighing heavy on all educators, she said.

“We have spent this summer working as hard as we can to get kids back in school as much as possible, while keeping them safe, and it’s heartbreaking to consider that the safest way might be distance,” she said.

In her announcement Wednesday, Kitamura sought to reassure families that distance learning in the fall would be a far cry from what was delivered in an emergency setting last spring. Online-only instruction was largely panned in districts across the county as being inconsistent district to district — even school to school or teacher to teacher.

“Learning online from home in 2020-21 will not be like the online teaching and learning that happened during the spring, when everyone was trying to finish the school year under unexpected and emergency conditions,” Kitamura wrote in her email to families. “Students can expect daily online instruction from teachers, accountability, and regular evaluation and grades.”

To address concerns, Santa Rosa will offer three models of instruction from which students can choose: a “hybrid” model that would combine two days in class and three days at home, although it will begin with online instruction only; distance learning, which will be modeled largely after a traditional school day schedule with a student’s home school teachers but delivered exclusively online, and a new “Learning House” program which will also be online but will follow a project-based curriculum and combine students and teachers from different schools.

Families are expected to choose a model in the coming weeks.

Any decision to place all students in distance learning programs will be reassessed at the end of the first quarter, leaving the door open for students to return to classroom instruction later in the fall if conditions allow.

