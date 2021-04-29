Sonoma County school districts planning largest summer school offering in history

Petaluma City Schools will have summer school space for more than 40% of the district’s youngest students.

Healdsburg Unified School District is doubling its typical summer break efforts.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, Sonoma County’s largest district, administrators are also doubling capacity, pushing to serve 3,500 students this year.

In the wake of an unprecedented year of limited, remote instruction, school districts across Sonoma County are planning the most robust summer school programs in history. From socialization and reading work at the elementary level to high school credit recovery, the push is needed, officials say, to rebound from months of isolation in education.

“It’s the culmination of a year of being in a pandemic,” said Gary Callahan, Petaluma City Schools superintendent. “We need to focus not only on some of the academic needs that they have, but also the social-emotional needs…from being in isolation for over a year.”

With few data points, and a host of problems to solve, Sonoma County education officials are cautious about pinpointing a single reason – such as students falling behind – for the historic offerings this summer.

Erin Fender, director of curriculum and instruction for Healdsburg Unified School District, said educators expect there has been less learning because students have had less time in class.

In Healdsburg, a popular Wine Country destination with a large migrant farm worker population, learning inequities have become impossible to ignore. Some families, Fender said, have up to seven kids attending school remotely in one living room while a grandparent supervises.

The Healdsburg district typically keeps one teacher per grade level around in the summer to offer extra learning, but Fender said district officials are seeking to bring in two this summer. Still, she expects the district will continue efforts to bring kids up to speed well beyond the summertime.

“We know it’s going to be a multi-year effort to catch kids up from what’s been an 18-month period of disrupted learning,” she said.

Jason Sutter, director of education for Petaluma City Schools, said getting kids used to being back in the classroom is an important factor in how Petaluma is approaching summer school offerings.

“If it was just the learning loss, we would structure it differently,” said Sutter. “We’re looking at this on other levels. Our younger kids have never been to school in normal times.”

But Sutter said it’s also key to get the district’s youngest learners – those in grades TK-2 – caught up academically, particularly in reading, as studies show a key link between students’ reading ability in third grade and long-term academic success.

“If students aren’t reading by third grade, it’s really tough for them to ever catch up,” Sutter said.

Last month, Callahan told the Petaluma City Schools Board of Education he hoped to serve 500 students in grades TK-2, representing more than 40% of the district’s 1,200 students at those grade levels.

Petaluma plans to offer seven weeks of summer school, with days stretching from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., all in physical classrooms. Although upper elementary and middle school students won’t be included, the district does plan a credit recovery program for its high school campuses, Sutter said.

Santa Rosa City Schools will offer a wide array of extra learning options this summer. During a school board meeting Tuesday, district officials rattled off a list that includes a month of literacy and math work for 200 elementary students, a month of special education services and support for nearly 600 others and plans to help 1,500 high school students recover credits.

“As a district, Santa Rosa City Schools has shown a commitment to always have summer programming,” said Kelley Dillon, director of teaching and learning for the district. “However, in light of the experience this year, we’re working to make sure the programming is more robust than it has ever been.”

Funding for the historic summer school offerings will likely come from the state, where Gov. Gavin Newsom this month proposed setting aside $4.6 billion from a nearly $90 billion K-12 budget to help students catch up with summer school and extra learning time.

Districts have until June 1 to approve summer learning plans, but most of those plans still remain in flux.

Although planning has been underway across the county for some time, the scope of the summer school effort remains contingent on parent interest, as well the number of exhausted Sonoma County educators who agree to tap in for nearly two more months of school.