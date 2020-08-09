Subscribe

Sonoma County schools seek information on waivers to reopen classrooms

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2020, 5:23PM
Updated 9 hours ago

Nearly three dozen school districts and individual schools in Sonoma County have sought information on obtaining waivers from the state to reopen their classrooms for elementary school students, but their plans were put on hold by a glitch in California’s data-reporting system that left local health officials unsure of where coronavirus case rates stood for much of the week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom formally announced Monday that schools may apply for waivers to open their classrooms for children from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, created an application for schools in her jurisdiction, based on state guidelines, and sent it to the Sonoma County Office of Education on Thursday morning.

But until she gets an accurate read on case rates, Mase will not be processing applications.

“We’re not reviewing anything yet until the data is fixed and we know where we stand,” she said. The state announced Friday afternoon the data glitch had been corrected, but officials said it could be several days before counties have up-to-date information.

So the parents of young children continue to wait for direction. It’s another hurdle for Sonoma County families who have spent the previous five months reacting to never-ending waves of information and fluctuating restrictions regarding their children’s education.

“As one parent said, we’re all on this COVID coaster,” is how Jacqueline Gallo, head of school at The Presentation School, an independent campus in Sonoma, put it.

And the harrowing ride isn’t over. Instruction begins Aug. 17 for Santa Rosa City Schools campuses and many of the 40 districts in Sonoma County. Some open as soon as next Wednesday. But the families of elementary school-aged children still don’t know when their kids might be able to return to the classroom.

The waivers present a workaround for primary-aged students in the counties currently on Newsom’s “watchlist.” The governor’s most recent emergency order prohibits in-class instruction in those counties, which represent more than 90% of the state’s population and include Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington said 35 districts and schools had expressed interest in filing applications. He declined to provide a list, saying that many of the conversations were informal and those schools/districts might never submit applications.

The public school districts, he said, are largely considering waivers for targeted groups of students with higher needs, such as special education and English-language learners, or children of essential workers. Most private schools are looking at returning entire grade levels as quickly as possible.

Newsom’s directive prohibits waivers in counties that have exceeded 200 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. Sonoma County has been perilously close to that threshold, ranging from 150 to 170 cases per 100,000, based on the most recent accurate count, Mase said. Now, with problems in the data network, Mase said she can’t be sure if the county is above or below the mark.

Most schools in the county have already missed the deadline to reopen classrooms in time for the first day of instruction, as there is a 14-day window from the time waiver applications are submitted.

For working families who can’t adequately oversee online instruction in their homes, it’s a major disruption. Educators say this is more than a child care issue ― that going to school also improves mental health and quality of education.

“All children learn better when they can engage with people around them,” said Wendy Cunningham, principal at Victory Christian Academy in Santa Rosa, which plans to file a waiver application as soon as it’s available. “Especially littler ones; they learn by doing, by playing. It’s difficult to keep them engaged with material when you’re not with them. And to interact sort of feeds their souls.”

Receiving a waiver will be no easy assignment. The California Department of Public Health insists that school reopening plans address multiple health topics that include cleaning and disinfecting, appropriate entrance and egress, face coverings, health screening for staff and students, identification and tracing of contacts, physical distancing and virus testing.

Perhaps equally daunting, schools must “consult with labor, parent, and community organizations” before submitting an application.

Some local private and independent schools say they have already fulfilled that obligation. It’s a thornier issue for public school districts, which are subject to bargaining with employee unions. Herrington doesn’t believe it’s an obstacle.

“The law is very clear on that,” he said. “The union doesn’t have to approve it, but they have to consult. For a normal California Department of Education waiver, you have to get their signature. In this case, they only want proof that you’ve had consultation.”

Will Lyon, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers in the county’s largest school district, said any decision to reopen classrooms would need to be negotiated with the association because it would mean a change in working conditions.

Lyon generally does not support any local school reopening until the health situation has improved in Sonoma County.

“Just stay home,” he said. “Anyone over 55, anyone with diabetes or asthma, who smokes, is at risk. If you forced those teachers to come in, and they got sick and died, I really don’t understand why districts are fighting for that. A handful of schools have opened up in other states, and you see the pictures of the crowded hallways. Forget about it.”

The waiver submission process itself will be complicated. A public school must apply through its district office, which then goes to a public health officer such as Mase. If approved by local health officials, it would then go to the state public health office for final confirmation.

The many layers of rules were enough to deter Santa Rosa City Schools, which has decided not to file applications for any of its eight elementary school campuses, Superintendent Diann Kitamura said through a representative. Windsor Unified Superintendent Jeremy Decker said his district won’t even explore reopening until Sept. 25.

The model is a bit more streamlined for private schools, which can apply directly to Mase’s office and rarely have a unionized workforce. Most of those institutions are smaller and able to pivot more quickly than public districts. So it’s no surprise that a higher percentage of them are preparing to submit waiver applications when given the green light.

“We released our reopening plan July 15,” said Gallo, the Presentation School administrator.

She set up a COVID task force at her school and solicited feedback from families, faculty and staff. A parent survey revealed that 93% of Presentation School families sought an on-campus option, Gallo said. She sent an attestation to Mase’s office listing the many ways the school has met or exceeded Newsom’s requirements, but had been waiting for the official waiver application.

Administrators at other private schools described a similar process, and similar eagerness, though most emphasize that no teacher or family will be asked to return to school if current health issues make them uncomfortable.

Linda Norman, superintendent of the Diocese of Santa Rosa’s Department of Catholic Schools, admitted it has been frustrating to see the waiver process stalled by the shifting landscape of a pandemic.

“But to be honest, being Christian, we feel for the public health officers,” Norman said. “This is such a burden on their shoulders. And everything seems so political right now with health issues. Give us the good science! Just let us use the science as a guide.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

