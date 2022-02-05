Sonoma County seeks volunteers for first annual homeless count since start of pandemic

Sonoma County is seeking volunteers to help with its annual street count of the local unhoused population — the region’s first opportunity to quantify the pandemic’s effect on its homelessness crisis.

The “point-in-time” census will take place on Feb. 25. It was originally scheduled for January but was delayed because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Last year’s count was canceled due to the pandemic. And the latest county census was taken in January 2020, before the COVID-19 took hold in March of that year.

While imperfect, the count should provide a snapshot of homelessness in the region, aiding decisions to address the crisis as the county is set to emerge from the pandemic. It’s also required to receive federal homelessness funding.

Census volunteers will be asked to drive a specific route while tallying the number of unsheltered people they see. Volunteers will need a vehicle and smartphone.

The results of the upcoming count likely won’t be ready until later this year.

In the 2020 census, 2,745 unhoused people were identified across the county, a 7% drop from the year prior. Almost two-thirds were living outside or in their vehicles, while the rest were in shelters.

A survey of over 440 local unhoused people accompanying the census found 88% had lived in Sonoma County prior to becoming homeless.

Since its peak in 2011, the county’s homeless population has dropped by 40% from over 4,500, according to the census.

Still, officials and advocates agree homelessness has at least become more visible in recent years, in part due to efforts to clear homeless encampments from waterways and from along the SMART train tracks, pushing chronically unhoused people into neighborhood communities.

Some law enforcement officials, meanwhile, have also pointed to relaxed sentencing guidelines for nonviolent crimes.

For more information on how to register for the count visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/CDC/Homeless-Services/Continuum-of-Care/News/2022-Sonoma-County-Homeless-Point-in-Time-Count-Volunteer-Registration-Now-Open!/.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian