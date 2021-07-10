Sonoma County sees rise COVID infections from gatherings

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

The recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Sonoma County is bringing echoes of a darker time — the lethal winter surge of December and January. But this smaller plateau is constructed differently.

Compared to other points in the pandemic, the summer mini-surge — which is currently marked by a seven-day average of 5.2 new daily cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 3.1%, both marks considerably higher than a month earlier — is being fueled more by social gatherings and leisure activities.

County officials believe the trend confirms what they have feared for some time, that the virus remains rampant in communities or families that have lower vaccination rates.

“We really have two realities going on, one for those who are vaccinated and one for unvaccinated,” Sonoma County communications manager Paul Gullixson said during a recent briefing with county epidemiologists and health officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

With 68% of Sonoma County’s eligible population fully vaccinated and another 8% partially vaccinated, the community has more collective protection against the virus than at any time since March 2020. But medical professionals involved in the immunization campaign tend to focus more on the quarter of the population who are unvaccinated, and the danger they continue to court.

In fact, because the delta variant of the coronavirus appears to be roughly 60% more transmissible than the first iteration, it’s likely that anyone still not inoculated in July 2021 is at even higher risk, especially if they are surrounded by others who have been hesitant to receive doses.

“We live segregated lives. That general number is not that helpful if you live in a pocket of unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Panna Lossy, a clinical faculty member at Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency and at UCSF, referring to Sonoma County’s overall 76% vaccination rate. “And we’re not an island. People will travel here from all over world, bringing their unvaccinated selves and their variants.”

The World Health Organization recently announced a new “variant of concern,” referred to as lambda, that was first identified in Peru.

County data built through contact tracing reveals changes in the arc of transmission.

Infections sourced to worksites have decreased over the past few months, even as offices have reopened, with many employers now insisting on proof of vaccination. Over the course of the pandemic, just less than 10% of Sonoma County’s infections have been traced to the workplace. The rate is lower, about 6.3%, among active cases. Likewise, the portion of cases attributed to congregate care settings, around 3% for the entire pandemic, is currently at 0.9%.

Meanwhile, social gatherings have become a more active vector of transmission. They have been linked to less than 7% of cases through the pandemic, but currently account for more than 12%. The jump in large gatherings — those of 12 or more people — is especially steep. Those have gone from about 3% of all cases to 7.1%.

All of these numbers, it should be noted, are likely underrepresentations. Because of the complicated web of social and work interactions most people experience, the origin of more than 40% of Sonoma County’s coronavirus cases is unknown. Analyzing only cases with known origins, gatherings have increased their share from 8% of cases in early January to 20% now, Pack said.

Memorial Day barbecues generated illnesses, Pack said. Now, county officials are waiting to see the full repercussions of the July 4 weekend. It usually takes two to four weeks for the timeline to play out.

As more outbreaks are associated with gatherings, they are hitting a younger segment of the population. Data provided by Pack shows the highest rate of incidence in the 18 to 32 age range. This jibes with local rates of full vaccination — about 55% for those between the ages of 16 and 34, more than 80% for people 65 and older.

Some trends in infection are clearly driven by the loosening of government restrictions. For example, new cases are starting to be tied to weddings and worship services, Pack said. Those activities were severely curtailed during much of the pandemic. And K-12 school campuses were among the largest sources of transmission in May and June, a possibility that didn’t exist for many months.

The county’s breakdown of exposure locations includes a category called “Other” that lumps together settings such as bars, restaurants, grocery stores and banks. Those sources jumped from about 2.4% of all new infections to 7.4% in the period from mid-May to early July, when capacity increased for most of them. They have ebbed to around 4.2% since.