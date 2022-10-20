Nov. 8 — Election Day. Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballot boxes will be available until 8 p.m. and all ballots sent in by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

Nov. 5 — 24 additional voting centers open in Sonoma County. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, and will be open on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29 — Seven voting centers open for in-person voting in Sonoma County. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Oct. 29 and Nov. 7, and will be open on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of all voting center locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website .

Monday — The last day to register in California for a mail-in-ballot. Sonoma County residents can register via the California Secretary of State’s website . (Same-day registration is also available for provisional ballots up through Election Day.)

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters has reissued ballots for some voters in Santa Rosa and Petaluma for the Nov. 8 election after they received the wrong ballots for their addresses.

The county’s elections office reissued about 708 ballots to voters in precincts in District 2 and District 4 in Santa Rosa, and District 1 and District 2 in Petaluma, said Deva Proto, the county’s elections chief.

Some voters in those districts were assigned to the wrong precinct — a mistake that occurred when the elections office updated boundaries for this election cycle to match those drawn by the cities in recent redistricting, Proto said.

“We did our absolute best with the resources we had and with the time we had in between elections,” Proto said. “And we always try our very best and apologize for any confusion it caused.”

State and federal law requires municipalities redraw district boundaries every 10 years following the U.S. Census to rebalance populations.

The mistake only affected certain precincts not entire council districts.

“It’s a very small percentage of voters,” Proto said.

The county has 303,617 registered voters, all of whom were mailed ballots for the Nov. 8 general election starting Oct. 10. Ballot drop-off boxes opened the next day, and the first seven of 24 voting centers are set to pen for in-person voting on Oct. 29.

The county’s elections office first learned of some ballot mistakes at the start of this week when confused voters called in with questions, Proto said. On Thursday the office learned of an additional 58 voters in Petaluma who had also received the wrong ballots.

Here’s who is running in the affected districts Santa Rosa The city’s redistricting shifted some districts and precincts slightly, affecting about 3,220 residents in Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5. Four of Santa Rosa’s seven council seats are up for election this November. In District 2’s race Mark Stapp, a staff member at Sonoma State University, is facing off against Santa Rosa Junior College student Mason Rossiter. In District 4, incumbent Victoria Fleming, a licensed clinical social worker, is running for her second term against three challengers: Terry Sanders, a retired firefighter, Henry Huang, a small-business owner, and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional. Petaluma Petaluma saw a more dramatic 2022 shift in its election model, from at-large contests for City Council to district-based races (Santa Rosa made a similar pivot in 2018). A majority of Petaluma’s council seats are up for election, as is its at-large mayoral seat. In District 1 Janice Cader Thompson, who served on the council from 1998 to 2002, is running against Dylan Lloyd, chair of Petaluma’s technology advisory committee. In District 2, the race is between three candidates: Bobb Kosoff, a recently retired health care professional, David Adams, a business owner and real estate agent, and John Shribbs, a former high school science teacher and chair of the tree advisory committee and president of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance.

Santa Rosa resident Toni Bodenhamer, 76, was one of those callers after she realized her ballot listed the wrong race for City Council for her address.

Bodenhamer said she sat down to vote and did not find the candidates listed for her district in the voter guide.

“I thought, there’s something wrong here,” Bodenhamer said.

Bodenhamer called the elections office and was informed that her ballot had been voided and a new one was on the way.

Bodenhamer said she understands computer glitches but expressed worry that the elections office had not done more to communicate with voters, sharing that her neighbor across the street had also received the wrong ballot and the neighbor’s husband had already voted and sent in his ballot.

“I hope we get the word out as quickly as possible so people know what they’re doing,” Bodenhamer said.

The office has reissued ballots with an insert informing affected voters that their first ballot had been voided and to vote with the newly received ballot, Proto said. The office will also be mailing out postcards to notify affected voters.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.