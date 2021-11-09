Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick slams former auditor over ‘racist’ Facebook post

A six-week-old Facebook post that questions whether a Black man is more loyal to the law enforcement profession than to his race has become the latest flashpoint in Sonoma County’s ongoing struggles with racial politics.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick on Monday condemned one of his chief critics over what he said was a racist Facebook attack by a white man on Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, who is Black.

Jerry Threet, the county’s former law enforcement auditor, published the Sept. 30 post after Essick announced he would not run for reelection and endorsed Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, a 19-year veteran within the office who currently oversees the agency’s corrections division.

Threet claims Essick was leveraging Engram’s “BIPOC status to keep the office within the control of the deputies’ union.” BIPOC is an acronym meaning Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

The post continues, “DON’T FALL FOR THE RUSE. NOT ALL SKIN FOLK ARE KINFOLK.”

In a Facebook response published on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s page Monday, Essick called on Threet, who also formally served as the chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, to issue a public apology for his “racially biased comments.”

“Essentially, (Threet’s post says) ‘Don’t be fooled, don’t fall for the ruse.’ That because (Engram is) Black, he doesn’t respect Black people,” Essick said in an interview Monday, in which he said his response to Threet’s post was not politically motivated.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Threet further elaborated on a written response to Essick, which Threet published on his Facebook page Monday.

In the written reply, Threet argued that his experience as the county’s law enforcement watchdog, a role he held for three years, led him to conclude that Engram “will not be a leader who considers how the policies and practices of the Sheriff's Office, a key player in a county criminal justice system characterized by White Supremacist tendencies, continue to harm the county's BIPOC community.”

In a followup interview, Threet said he did not intend to minimize Engram’s experience as a Black man in Sonoma County or his professional qualifications as a law enforcement official. Instead he was hoping to provide important information to people who may consider voting for Engram at a time when interest in diverse leadership is high in Sonoma County.

Threet also accused the Sheriff of using the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Facebook page, which he called a government resource, to assist a candidate in a campaign, an act that violates Government Code 54964.

“There’s no question this is political” Threet said.

The dust-up comes just two weeks after a top county official resigned, saying that as a Black woman she could no longer tolerate the racial slights and microaggressions she experienced in her role.

Her resignation came the day after the man hired to become Sonoma County’s new health director, who is also Black, withdrew citing similar concerns.

In an interview Monday afternoon, Engram said he did not take issue with Threet’s criticism of his work within the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He did fault Threet for making references about his race, however, saying he read Threet’s comment about “kinfolk” as meaning that just because he was Black, it didn’t mean he was “one of us.”

“Though my life, and through a lot of Black people’s lives, we’ve had instances where people who are not Black try to judge, or gauge or set Blackness based on who or what a Black person should be,” Engram said. “Especially in my career, especially people who are not Black, put criticism on Black people in law enforcement as if we’re no longer Black.”

The public feud over Threet’s Facebook post served as the latest chapter of a tug-of-war between the former watchdog and Essick’s office.

Threet, who was the founding director of the county’s law enforcement oversight office, has been a vocal critic of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as other law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County, since his departure as the county’s police auditor in early 2019. He was also one of the organizers of a successful 2020 county measure that sought to expand the funding and powers of his former office.

In defense of his post, Threet pointed to an episode in the fall of 2018, when Engram restricted his office’s access to a Sheriff’s Office database that is needed to conduct law enforcement audits. At the time, Engram was the agency’s liaison to Threet’s office, and tensions between the two offices was at a high point, Threet said.