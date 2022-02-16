Sonoma County sheriff names suspect in 25-year-old murder case

DNA testing has led to a breakthrough in a 25-year-old Sonoma County murder investigation, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a suspect in the 1996 murder of Michelle Marie Veal, whose nude body was found on the side of a road near Rohnert Park.

The suspect, now-dead Jack Alexander Bokin of San Francisco, was linked to Veal’s murder using relatively new DNA testing technology, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Veal, who lived in Union City, was 32 when she was killed. Her body was found on July 15, 1996, by a survey crew along Stony Point Road north of West Railroad Avenue on the southern outskirts of Rohnert Park.

Her body was in brush next to a barbed-wired fence off the side of the road, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Valencia said.

Authorities investigate after the body of Michelle Marie Veal was found along Stony Point Road north of West Railroad Avenue near Rohnert Park on July 15, 1996. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

Bokin was about 73 years old when he died in December at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation medical facility in Vacaville, authorities said.

He had been in police custody since October 1997, when he was arrested in a separate case that was investigated by police in San Francisco.

A judge sentenced him in 2000 to 231 years in prison for that case, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted on charges of kidnapping, kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, rape of a victim incapable of consent, rape by force or fear, mayhem, aggravated mayhem, two counts of oral copulation of a person under 14 years of age, false imprisonment and attempted murder.

In Veal’s case, an autopsy showed that she had multiple skull fractures and a broken neck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Violent Crime detectives conducted an extensive investigation; all leads were exhausted,“ the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, recounting the early days of the case. ”Despite their best efforts, the investigation went cold.“

In April, detectives sent DNA evidence found on Veal to the Serological Research Institute to be examined using the latest biological testing technology, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The institute, a nonprofit testing laboratory based in Richmond, notified the Sheriff’s Office last month that the DNA from the case matched Bokin’s.

Bokin’s DNA had been saved by the FBI in its DNA database known as the Combined Index System in the United States, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jack Bokin of San Francisco has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office as a suspect in the 1996 murder of Michelle Marie Veal, whose body was found on the side of a road near Rohnert Park. Bokin died in December at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation medical facility. This booking photo was taken when Bokin was arrested in Sonoma County in a property crimes case prosecuted by the San Francisco Police Department, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)

The Sheriff’s Office said it frequently reviews cold cases to look for new leads.

“We know that every cold case represents long-awaited answers for the family and friends of victims,” the agency said. “Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and our law enforcement partners, we are now able to bring a measure of closure and healing to Michelle Marie Veal's family.”

The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted a booking photo of Bokin taken at the Sonoma County Jail on Oct. 13, 1989, when he was arrested in Sonoma County in a property crimes case prosecuted by the San Francisco Police Department, according to Valencia.

