Among the county of Sonoma’s 4,400 employees, the Sheriff’s Office has the lowest vaccination rate, with 73% of its roughly 600 employees fully vaccinated, according to the county. Overall, 88% of county employees have been verified as vaccinated. As of Sept. 24, all unvaccinated first responders in Sonoma County have been required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Junior said that there is an agreement among various entities that have workers in the courthouse that if an employee tests positive, that person’s employer is responsible for alerting other departments.

Valencia, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said he had no knowledge of that agreement and that other department leaders denied such an agreement exists. He said public health guidelines require the agency only to notify court administrators.

However, state public health regulations require that if an employee tests positive, their employer must notify all its staff that could have been exposed as well as alerting “any other employer who has potentially exposed employees in the workplace” within one day.

Sheriff’s officials seemed unclear about their obligations to notify other agencies with court-based employees in emails sent days following the potential exposures.

“Do you share this information with the other justice partners? I want to make sure they are aware,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Quartarolo in a Sept. 21 email.

“I do not share information regarding non-court employees with” agencies affiliated with the court, Junior wrote in response. “The Sheriff’s office generally notifies Probation, DA and PD (Public Defender) directly.”

The next day, Quartarolo followed up in an email to those department heads. “I also provide this information to Court Administration and recently learned that it is not disseminated to the justice partners. I will provide the information going forward,” he wrote.

Junior conceded that COVID-19 rules and regulations are still complicated more than a year and a half into the pandemic.

“We have all been put in a position in this pandemic that has taken a lot of training and education and skill sets,” she said.

“The sheriff seems woefully ill-prepared to communicate with justice partners,” she added.

Other emails obtained by The Press Democrat from multiple sources indicate that some of those who work in and frequent the courthouse still have not been notified of the extent of the outbreak and when or where they may have been exposed to infected bailiffs.

Local private defense attorney Walter Rubenstein said lawyers like him and their clients “always fall in the cracks, and we are the last to know.”

The attorneys learned of the positive cases not through an official notification but through courthouse gossip. One local defense attorney who declined to be named to protect others’ privacy said that he was told by sheriff’s deputies upon return that they had contracted COVID-19. Some of them even reported experiencing ongoing symptoms of loss of taste and smell, he said. He estimated that the number out sick was over a dozen.

“I heard there was an outbreak with the sheriff — it was indefinite how many, it was indefinite what ‘outbreak’ meant,” Rubenstein said.

Private attorneys and members of the public do not receive formal notification in cases of an outbreak, as they are not employees of any of the courthouse agencies. They are supposed to be reached by a county contact tracer if there was a potential exposure, Junior said.

Contact tracing can be difficult when hundreds of people pass through the court every day, Junior said. But each courtroom has a log of attorneys and other courthouse workers who were present, which contact tracers can use to track down people potentially exposed to the virus.

More than a week before the defense bar sent its email, the Sheriff’s Office sent its first email notifying court officials of the outbreak. That Sept. 21 email went to Junior and identified five involved courtrooms over five days, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 21.

A second Sheriff’s Office email from Quartarolo came Sept. 22 and notified other law enforcement and justice leaders of a “potential exposure.” It went to Ravitch, interim Public Defender Jeff Mitchell and Chief Probation Officer David Koch. It informed them of possible exposures over a shorter three-day time span but in two more courtrooms.

Lt. Andrew Cash, in a separate email that same day, said the department tracked the outbreak to a sheriff’s break room, where employees remove their masks to eat and drink. The outbreak did not spread to correctional deputies who supervise inmates inside the jail or to any inmates, said Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram.

The emails gave no further details, including that multiple deputies had tested positive for the virus.

When asked by Ravitch that day to provide more information about how many cases there were and whether her staff of prosecuting attorneys, investigators and other court staff might be at risk, Quartarolo told her that the outbreak included a half-dozen deputies at that point.

Cash replied to Ravitch’s email that the department had been working with county public health and human resources officials to identify anyone outside the department who may have been in close contact with an infected bailiff.

Ravitch said Cash and Quartarolo “minimized the situation” in her email to Essick seeking better communication.

None of the emails between sheriff’s officials and Ravitch mention notifying inmates, private attorneys, court staff or members of the public of their potential exposure.

Ravitch asked Essick to explain why other county managers hadn’t been alerted to the outbreak so they could notify and protect their staff.

Ravitch said Essick had not responded to her email. “We’ve not gotten to the bottom of it yet,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.