It was shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a gas station on East Todd Road.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, he was sent to investigate a report of “suspected fentanyl found by a community member.”

As he collected the substance, he started feeling “lightheaded, dizzy, and experienced rapid tunnel vision,” the post said, adding that the deputy’s partner, in a “quick, lifesaving response,” administered Narcan and reversed the symptoms of “acute fentanyl exposure.”

The post was thin on details, and Sheriff’s officials have declined to release reports or documents in the case.

And while the overwhelming majority of the more than 100 commenters shared their sympathies and praised the partner’s swift reaction, it didn’t take long for some to begin questioning the post and pointing out that fentanyl exposure doesn’t work that way.

“I really hope that the (emergency department) docs are educating them about how not only is overdosing from being in close contact almost impossible, but the ‘symptoms’ are that of anxiety and NOT fentanyl overdose,” wrote Stephanie Wright, a nurse at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“Hey um … did the deputy snort or inject it because you can't get these symptoms from just touching it. Love the bandwagon misinformation about fentanyl though,” another commenter wrote.

“Wow just gonna add to the misinformation even when people have pointed out that this is not possible” another said.

In the last 10 years, fentanyl has become a deadly scourge, the so-called third wave of an opioid epidemic that has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the U.S.

Public service ad campaigns, including billboards in Sonoma County, tout the deadly nature of the drug, but the misinformation surrounding it makes it a difficult dance between educating the public and generating mass hysteria, experts say.

In the Facebook comments, the Sheriff’s Office defended its account of the incident and posted a link to a website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that outlines fentanyl’s possible “routes of exposure.” Inhalation and skin contact are mentioned as possible exposure routes.

But on that very page, the CDC clearly states that the information and recommendations listed “were developed to address a wide area release of fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism” not “exposures associated with fentanyl use as an illicit drug.”

In any case, medical experts, in general, agree with those who took issue with the medical science, or lack of, behind the Sheriff’s Facebook post earlier this month. Some say such misinformation causes more harm than good and that officers and other first responders need more training to counter the anxiety-incuding myths surrounding the handling of fentanyl.

“They already are under enough stress and enough pressure from all sorts of things. One more psychological stressor that they don't need is to think, ‘There's one more threat against me and my own safety when I'm out there just trying to do my job,’” said Dr. Michael Moss, medical director of the Utah Poison Control Center and a medical toxicology consultant.

Moss, who co-authored a position paper for the American College of Medical Toxicology and American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, said officers are simply responding to what they’re being told.

“We don't want people to be out there in fear,” he said. “When they've been told that if you touch this you will die, it’s completely understandable that they would then panic and then feel that way.”

The DEA scare

Medical experts trace much of the misinformation surrounding incidental fentanyl exposure to a press release issued by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in 2016. Despite numerous medical studies, eight years later the myths still persist, the experts said.

The DEA’s press release stated that “Just touching fentanyl or accidentally inhaling the substance during enforcement activity or field testing the substance can result in absorption through the skin ... The onset of adverse health effects, such as disorientation, coughing, sedation, respiratory distress or cardiac arrest is very rapid and profound, usually occurring within minutes of exposure.”

That press release has been removed, but a 4-minute video warning from former Acting DEA Administrator Chuck Rosenberg from 2017 is still live on the Department of Justice’s public affairs webpage. “You can be in grave danger if you unintentionally come into contact with fentanyl,“ Rosenberg claims in the video.