Sonoma County sheriff’s officials say deputy experienced symptoms after fentanyl exposure. Experts say that’s unlikely

Public service ad campaigns tout the deadly nature of the drug, but the misinformation surrounding it makes it a difficult dance between educating the public and generating mass hysteria, experts say.|
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2023, 8:45AM
Updated 2 hours ago

It was shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a gas station on East Todd Road.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, he was sent to investigate a report of “suspected fentanyl found by a community member.”

As he collected the substance, he started feeling “lightheaded, dizzy, and experienced rapid tunnel vision,” the post said, adding that the deputy’s partner, in a “quick, lifesaving response,” administered Narcan and reversed the symptoms of “acute fentanyl exposure.”

The post was thin on details, and Sheriff’s officials have declined to release reports or documents in the case.

And while the overwhelming majority of the more than 100 commenters shared their sympathies and praised the partner’s swift reaction, it didn’t take long for some to begin questioning the post and pointing out that fentanyl exposure doesn’t work that way.

“I really hope that the (emergency department) docs are educating them about how not only is overdosing from being in close contact almost impossible, but the ‘symptoms’ are that of anxiety and NOT fentanyl overdose,” wrote Stephanie Wright, a nurse at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“Hey um … did the deputy snort or inject it because you can't get these symptoms from just touching it. Love the bandwagon misinformation about fentanyl though,” another commenter wrote.

“Wow just gonna add to the misinformation even when people have pointed out that this is not possible” another said.

In the last 10 years, fentanyl has become a deadly scourge, the so-called third wave of an opioid epidemic that has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the U.S.

Public service ad campaigns, including billboards in Sonoma County, tout the deadly nature of the drug, but the misinformation surrounding it makes it a difficult dance between educating the public and generating mass hysteria, experts say.

In the Facebook comments, the Sheriff’s Office defended its account of the incident and posted a link to a website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that outlines fentanyl’s possible “routes of exposure.” Inhalation and skin contact are mentioned as possible exposure routes.

But on that very page, the CDC clearly states that the information and recommendations listed “were developed to address a wide area release of fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism” not “exposures associated with fentanyl use as an illicit drug.”

In any case, medical experts, in general, agree with those who took issue with the medical science, or lack of, behind the Sheriff’s Facebook post earlier this month. Some say such misinformation causes more harm than good and that officers and other first responders need more training to counter the anxiety-incuding myths surrounding the handling of fentanyl.

“They already are under enough stress and enough pressure from all sorts of things. One more psychological stressor that they don't need is to think, ‘There's one more threat against me and my own safety when I'm out there just trying to do my job,’” said Dr. Michael Moss, medical director of the Utah Poison Control Center and a medical toxicology consultant.

Moss, who co-authored a position paper for the American College of Medical Toxicology and American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, said officers are simply responding to what they’re being told.

“We don't want people to be out there in fear,” he said. “When they've been told that if you touch this you will die, it’s completely understandable that they would then panic and then feel that way.”

The DEA scare

Medical experts trace much of the misinformation surrounding incidental fentanyl exposure to a press release issued by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in 2016. Despite numerous medical studies, eight years later the myths still persist, the experts said.

The DEA’s press release stated that “Just touching fentanyl or accidentally inhaling the substance during enforcement activity or field testing the substance can result in absorption through the skin ... The onset of adverse health effects, such as disorientation, coughing, sedation, respiratory distress or cardiac arrest is very rapid and profound, usually occurring within minutes of exposure.”

That press release has been removed, but a 4-minute video warning from former Acting DEA Administrator Chuck Rosenberg from 2017 is still live on the Department of Justice’s public affairs webpage. “You can be in grave danger if you unintentionally come into contact with fentanyl,“ Rosenberg claims in the video.

On the website featuring the video, the former DEA acting administrator is quoted as saying, “Any fentanyl exposure can kill innocent law enforcement, first responders and the public.”

Not so, said Dr. Beth Mulcahy, an emergency physician at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and head of her department’s opioid safety program.

“That just has not turned out to be the case, because it really is not absorbed across the skin effectively at all,” she told The Press Democrat, adding that even a fentanyl patch, which is a “bioengineered delivery system” specifically designed for transdermal applications, is slow acting.

“When we send out a chronic pain or cancer patient with a fentanyl patch, we tell them it's probably not going to really give you much relief for at least 12 to 24 hours,” she said. “You may need to take some oral medication until that kicks in.”

Mulcahy said officers and other emergency personnel responding to a scene where there is suspected fentanyl are advised to wear protective gear, including goggles, nitrile gloves and even face masks. Skin exposures, she said, could be dealt with by hand washing to remove any power.

“If you get it on your skin and then touch your nose, your mouth, if you somehow ingest it, or even (get it in your) eyes, then potentially there could be an exposure there,” she said. “But there's been no case of an overdose that I could find from accidental skin exposure,” she said, adding that she had reviewed some of the medical literature of fentanyl exposure.

As far as inhalation, Mulcahy said given the precautions and protective gear used by first responders, fatal inhalation of fentanyl is also unlikely.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials declined to provide further details about the incident, including whether deputies were wearing protective gear.

Mulcay also said fentanyl is not easily aerosolized and would take special equipment to do so.

Mulcahy pointed to an incident in Moscow in 2002, when the Russian military used a “fentanyl anolog“ to incapacitate Chechen rebels who had taken hostages inside a Moscow theater. She called that a “weapons-grade” use of a fentanyl derivative.

“Unless you were in a cloud of powder that had just exploded or something, (fentanyl is) not well aerosolized, she said. ”It's not easy to aerosolize, it takes special equipment to do that.“

Countering myth and stigma

As a medical toxicologist, Dr. Moss, the Utah Poison Control expert, said he specializes in both diagnosing and treating drug overdoses, as well as preventing them. He said that requires knowing how drugs get in the body and how they affect it, knowing what the exposure risks are to workers in industrial settings, as well as police officers or EMS personnel, and what measures they need to take to protect themselves.

The slew of media reports of accidental, acute fentanyl exposure following the DEA warning, troubled him and other medical toxicology experts. “They all struck us as this just doesn't even make sense,” he said.

Moss said people who ingest fentanyl are either smoking it, ingesting a pill or mixing it with another drug, such as heroin, then injecting it into their veins. “Police officers don’t do any of that, so how are they getting exposed?” he said.

“The only way (fentanyl) can even conceivably get absorbed is if you mix it in something to help make it soluble and then have your hand immersed in something like that for a very long period of time, which wouldn’t make any sense,” Moss said.

Moss and Mulcahy both recognize the dangers of fentanyl. But the health risks associated with “someone who is just casually around it is exceedingly low,” Moss said.

In Sonoma County, overdose deaths involving fentanyl had until recently been on the rise. In 2018 there were 21 deaths and by 2021 that number had increased to 109. Last year, there were 89. As of Nov. 11, there have been 74, according to state overdose surveillance data, thought that number is preliminary.

Was it or wasn’t it fentanyl

On the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the account of the local sheriff deputy’s exposure was brief and provided few details.

In response to a California Public Records Act request, the Sheriff’s Office declined to release any confidential records or medical and personal information related to the deputy. Sheriff’s officials also declined to release any body cam video of the incident or the 911 call reporting the found substance.

The Sheriff’s Office did release an “incident/investigation report” that gave only the location of the business, Rotten Robbie’s gas station at 55 Todd Road. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rob Dillion would not confirm whether the substance was tested.

He said in an email that the substance was not associated with a crime and was submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice “for destruction.” In contrast, substances that are evidence of a crime are submitted to DOJ for testing, Dillion said.

Sheriff Eddie Engram, in an email, said he doesn’t have “specifics on the incident” but was briefed by one of his captains. He said his main concern is for his staff.

“The only question I had was is the deputy ok,” Engram wrote. “I’m not a medical expert and do not make comments on things outside my area expertise. My concern is for the safety of the employees of the Sheriff’s Office and members of our community.”

In an email, Dillion said deputies go through training on the use of Narcan and exposure to controlled substances. Narcan is kept in deputies’ patrol cars, he added.

Narcan poses no danger if used on someone who is not in the midst of an overdose.

“As you can imagine, many times the substances found on the street is not the substances found in pharmacies,” he said, adding that deputies do not conduct suspected substances in an effort to limit the exposure "to potentially dangerous or fatal substances.“

Dillion said the deputies declined to be interviewed by The Press Democrat.

The dangers of stigma

Both Moss and Mulcahy said fear and anxiety among first responders, fed by misinformation, can hinder response to emergencies. Many of the reported cases of accidental or incidental exposure to suspected fentanyl describe symptoms that are more likely panic or anxiety.

“Most of the first responder ‘exposures’ that have been in the media and reported were, in retrospect, felt to be more panic and anxiety than true opioid overdose, which would render you unconscious,” Mulcahy said. “It's not going to give you palpitations, not going to make …‘Oh, I feel like I can't breathe.’ That's just not how it works. It puts you to sleep.”

Mulcahy said that while the risks associated with accidental fentanyl contact is “not zero, it's extremely unlikely for you to come into casual contact with skin and overdose with fentanyl.”

“If you're concerned that you're coming into contact just wash your hands, don't touch your eyes, nose, face,” she said, adding that it’s the same advise medical experts give for COVID-19 or any other infectious disease. “Just wash your hands … soap and water,” Mulcahy said.

But fear of accidental fentanyl exposure, she said, “should never stand in the way of rendering aid to someone who might need it. Even in cases where people were given CPR after an overdose, there's been no case of subsequent rescuer overdose.”

She said the risks to children are a little different, citing a case in New York City, where three children ate slept and played in an area where fentanyl supply was stored. One of the children died, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“We all know that kids, having tiny bodies, are susceptible to nonlethal doses in adults,” she said. “They also put their hands and fingers in their mouth. So that's sort of a different scenario. I would never let a child at a playground put something into their mouth and I think parents should be aware of that.”

As for the dangers of fentanyl misinformation, Moss said the worst case scenario would be for lifesaving assistance to be delayed. That was one of the reasons experts issued the position paper on behalf of the organizations that understand the science behind dangerous substances such as fentanyl.

“We don't want anyone to overdose on fentanyl,” Moss said. “Our goal is to stop that and to save lives when people are using the drugs and to make sure that anyone taking care of them also doesn't expose themselves. What we don't want to someone to say, ‘Oh, I can't go give that guy Narcan because he used fentanyl and I don't want to touch him.”

