Proceedings were rescheduled Tuesday in the DUI case involving the wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram.

Natasha Whittinghill-Engram is scheduled to return Oct. 18 to Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, where she’s expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty in a May 20 crash.

Her attorney, Martin Woods, declined to comment following Tuesday’s proceedings.

Engram was present during Tuesday’s proceedings but also declined to comment.

On June 30, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office charged her with two felonies, driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing injury.

Whittinghill-Engram had been expected to enter her plea on Aug. 8 but the matter was rescheduled to this week. Attorneys also may schedule a preliminary hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case against her to trial.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court records, Whittinghill-Engram drove with a blood alcohol content of 0.2% or higher — more than twice the legal limit — at the time of the crash at Beaumont Way and Calistoga Road in Rincon Valley in northeast Santa Rosa.

She was arrested after she crashed into a house at the intersection, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Whittinghill-Engram drove a Tesla that went over a curb, through a fence and into the corner of the home, police and neighbors said.

An occupant of the home, Lori Johnson, said she suffered cuts and bruises after the collision sent debris flying into her living room, where she had been sitting on a couch watching television.

Her husband was asleep in another room and was not injured.

Whittinghill-Engram did not suffer significant injuries in the crash.

She was arrested and court records show she was released May 22 after posting $100,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi