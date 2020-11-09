Sonoma County sorts out divisive presidential campaign

Democrat Joe Biden did far better against President Donald Trump in Sonoma County than he did nationwide. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 3 to 1 among the county’s registered voters. Nationwide, registered voters identify in nearly equal numbers as Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Ariel Kelley, who runs a Healdsburg nonprofit and has two children, felt relieved by Joe Biden’s triumph in a torturous election that exposed the nation’s seemingly indelible divides.

But Kelley, also a winner in Sonoma County races that injected diversity into local politics, hailed the end to what she called President Donald Trump’s politics of animosity and prejudice that she found threatening.

“I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for four years,” said Kelley, 38, a Healdsburg councilwoman-elect. “As a Jewish woman living in America, I’ve never felt so unsafe.”

Joanna Paun, 42, a Petaluma City Schools board member, said Friday she was “feeling very hopeful today” — about 24 hours before Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania and Nevada locked up a majority of Electoral College votes.

“There was never any doubt he was a racist,” she said, recalling Trump’s refusal to disavow white supremacists.

As votes were tallied this week and showed Biden moving closer to claiming victory on Saturday, a chorus of Sonoma County residents and elected officials expressed hope that Biden’s election would herald a return to a more civil public discourse. Yet at the same time they recognized the record-breaking vote totals piled up by each candidate indicate that America remains polarized.

Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, who both represent parts of Sonoma County, hailed the outcome, with Huffman suggesting Biden could win the popular vote by 6 million or 7 million and end up with more than 300 votes in the Electoral College.

“That is not a close election,” he said, adding that Trump’s tenure will go down as “an impeached, one-term presidency and no one can dispute that.”

Trump will be the fourth one-term president since the end of World War II, preceded by Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.

“It’s a repudiation of Trump and his administration,” Thompson said, calling the president’s ongoing refusal to acknowledge his loss “mind-boggling.”

But the reality is that while Biden’s 74 million votes to date are the most ever for a U.S. president, Trump’s 70 million were the second most, just ahead of the 69 million for Barack Obama in 2008. More Americans voted for Trump to have a second term in office than the coalition that propelled him past Hillary Clinton in 2016, indicating the president has a broad and loyal base of supporters.

“That’s a shock to the system,” said Rabbi George Gittleman of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Shomrei Torah. “Many of us are shocked that half the country finds this president acceptable for another four years.”

“I was hoping the country would repudiate his behavior regardless of party affiliation,” he said. “I was naive.”

In his victory speech Saturday night, Biden acknowledged America’s divisions and pledged to work to heal them.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify,” Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware. “Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people.”

Biden’s words stood in contrast with the recent actions of President Trump, who has blasted some Democratic governors’ response to the coronavirus pandemic and moved to withhold federal aid from liberal California, a decision he later backtracked on. Biden gleaned a bit over 50% of the popular vote nationwide, with Trump getting close to 48%.

Unsurprisingly, Biden steamrollered Trump in liberal Sonoma County with 76% of the vote, leaving the billionaire former reality TV star with 22%.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by 3 to 1 among the county’s registered voters, while 34% of voters nationwide identify as independents, 33% as Democrats and 29% as Republicans, according to Pew Research Center surveys.

Reflecting Democrats’ local domination, Thompson and Huffman each won reelection Tuesday with 78% of the vote.

Huffman of San Rafael tempered his assessment of the national vote, acknowledging that Democrats shed part of their House majority and failed to capture the Senate, a goal that would — along with the presidency — have given them unified control of the federal government.

“No question about it, this is a glass half full,” he said. “We had hoped it would be a lot more than half.”

“We did not win every battle, but we did win the war,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco said Friday. One House leader called the party’s position “a fragile majority.”

Thompson of St. Helena noted that Democrats had gained a net total of 41 seats in the 2018 midterm election, including 30 in districts Trump had won two years earlier, and taking control of the House. “No surprise we lost a bunch of seats,” he said.