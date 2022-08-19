Sonoma County spent $86,000 in fight to open Hopkins-Essick records

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick’s legal fight to keep a human resources investigation into a contentious phone call between him and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins secret cost taxpayers at least $86,230, according to county invoices.

After Essick sued to stop the county from releasing records about the investigation, Sonoma County spent around $16,600 on in-house attorney staff time and paid $69,616 to an outside law firm to argue its case in two courthouses over the course of 18 months.

The investigation into the phone call itself, conducted by Berkeley-based workplace investigator Amy Oppenheimer, cost taxpayers $22,010, according to Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman. County leaders contracted the investigator after Hopkins filed a complaint with Sonoma County Human Resources stating Essick threatened her during a call to discuss evacuation protocol in the midst of the September 2020 Walbridge Fire.

Essick has declined to say how much money he spent on his legal campaign, but publicly available finance records for his 2022 reelection committee offer a possible insight. In 2021, Essick spent $56,910 out of his campaign committee funds on Santa Rosa law firm Smith Dollar, who were listed as one of the law firms on his cases. Essick declined to confirm that the legal fees were for that case, but there is no public indication his campaign was embroiled in any other lawsuit.

Essick announced in September 2021 that he would not run for reelection. He had raised more than $61,000 in campaign contributions by that point, however.

“I don’t have any additional comments to provide,” he said in an email when asked to confirm his campaign’s legal spending went toward the public record case.

Essick has repeatedly declined to say if any other individual or entity supported his legal campaign. No public funds went toward his lawyers, he said. The case extended into 2022, and Essick did not report any expenditures from his campaign committee, legal or otherwise, in a July filing. In addition to Smith Dollar, Sebastopol attorney Joseph Baxter is also listed on the case.

In court, Essick argued the investigative report and supporting documents were personnel records and ought to be exempt from public disclosure under the same laws giving privacy to some misconduct investigations into peace officers.

First a Sonoma County Superior Court judge and then a three-judge panel in a state appellate court found against the sheriff’s arguments.

“The county sheriff is a public official elected by Sonoma County voters, and as such, is ultimately responsible to them,” California Court of Appeal Judge Jon Streeter wrote in the panel’s June 29 order.

Oppenheimer concluded Essick had used his position to intimidate Hopkins during the call when he told the supervisor he would expose her as “a fraud” and that she did not “have a friend” in the county’s top law enforcement official. However, Oppenheimer decided the threat was political in nature and not actually a threat to Hopkins’ physical safety.

Hopkins was one of three women who told the investigator they believed Essick treated women differently. Oppenheimer concluded, however, that Essick was motivated more by his long-standing public differences with the supervisor than by sexism.

