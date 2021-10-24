Sonoma County storm updates: Downed trees, flooding, sinkhole closes more than 20 roads

A powerful storm unleashed fierce winds and a torrent of rain across the North Bay on Sunday, toppling trees, forcing evacuations and flooding roads across Sonoma County.

Here is the latest:

4:03 p.m.

Sonoma County published a list of more than 20 road closures caused by the storm as of Sunday afternoon. Downed trees, flooding and one sinkhole, on Wright Drive in Guerneville, were responsible for the closures.

3:11 p.m.

Police in Sebastopol issued a Nixle alert warning of a “considerable amount of standing water” in the area of Petaluma Avenue just south of Abbott Avenue due to the “extreme” amount of rain that has hit the area over the past several hours. Authorities are warning that travel in this area should be avoided unless absolutely necessary due to the hazardous conditions.

3:07 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Glass fire burn scar area, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The warning, which was upgraded from a flash flood watch, was due to current rainfall rates and the potential for debris flows in the burn scar area. The fire department advises residents to go to srcity.org/RainReady and click on “2020 Glass Fire Burn Scar Area” to access a risk map.

2:26 p.m.

Some roads in Petaluma are closed due to flooding, according to a Nixle alert from Petaluma police. They are:

– Lakeville Street between East D Street and Caulfield Lane

– Jefferson Street between Lakeville Street and Wilson Street

– Lindberg Lane between Payran Street and Lakeville Street.

Residents are urged to stay home and limit driving under hazardous conditions.

Residents of Leisure Lake, Lindberg Lane, and East Court are encouraged to prepare for evacuations as needed.

2 p.m.

Authorities are responding to a report of seven people stranded next to a flooding creek south of Sonoma, near the end of Millerick Road, according to Schell-Vista Fire Chief Mike Mulas.

The U.S. Coast Guard was working to rescue them, Mulas said.

In Marin County, the Sheriff's Office warned residents of continued heavy rain and winds into Sunday afternoon. Reports of flooding and downed trees, as well as power outages were also affecting people in all parts of the county. PG&E, as of 1:30 p.m. reported as much as 21,472 custormers without power.

1:20 p.m.

In a Nixle alert shortly after 1 p.m., Santa Rosa officials said residents in the Bennett Valley neighborhood “in and around the areas of Neotomas Avenue and Tachevah Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Tuscan Drive and Washoe Court need to remove belongings from the first floors of their homes and garages due to significant flooding and rising waters and evacuate the area.”

Firefighters were knocking on doors to notify people in the area, according to city officials.

Michael Leavitt, 34, shares two two-story units with his family and he said water on the bottom floor goes up to his ankles, while backyard water goes to his knees.

They rushed to move as much property upstairs but they will be spending the night at a hotel.

“It’s terrible. The bottom floor of every unit is ruined,” Leavitt said as other tenants evacuated in the rain.

A man only identifying himself as the landlord said about a dozen people are affected and they will be provided hotels for the night.

12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service extended its flood warning for Sonoma County to include a wide swath of the center of the county. The warning covers Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, Forestville and Graton.

Flooding has already occurred in those areas, which have received between 2 and 4 inches of rain, and another 1 to 2 inches is predicted, the weather service said.

12:15 p.m.

The swollen Lorna Del Creek in east Santa Rosa flooded at least three apartments in the area of Tachevah Drive and Neotomas Avenue, said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa’s assistant fire marshal.

Residents were evacuated from several apartments in the area. Crews were working to clear debris from the creek in order to stem the flooding, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Apartments flooded in the area of Tachevah Drive and Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Colin Atagi / The Press Democrat)

Water spilled out of the creek behind Yulupa Elementary School, at Tachevah and Neotomas.

Mark Marigo said the ankle-deep water was warm as he walked through it with his 15-year-old son, Bennett.

“To see water flow like this is crazy,” Bennett said.

Bennett Marigo (left) and his father, Mark, walk through a flooded creek behind Yulupa Elementary School on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 (Colin Atagi / The Press Democrat)

In Guerneville, a tree fell on two homes in the 15000 block of Old River Road.