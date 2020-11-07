Sonoma County students struggling to connect with school, teachers, peers

At the start of the school year, the rules were firm for distance learning: As a way to encourage engagement, students attending class via Zoom were required to keep their cameras on and focused on their faces.

Izabel Soto, a senior at Healdsburg High School who describes herself as longing to be more engaged in each lesson, found that rule was harder to follow than it might seem. Part of the issue is that she is home alone most days with her two sisters who are 9 and 2 years old.

“My sister is on her Zoom, I have to be focusing on my Zoom and her Zoom, and then I have the 2-year-old running around the house asking me to turn on the TV, to read to her, to give her a snack, to change her. How are we as students supposed to focus on Zoom when there is so much going on?” she said. “Everyone has a different home situation.”

Soto’s parents are employed in the wine industry and have never stopped working as the coronavirus pandemic rages on in Sonoma County. So Soto is asked to do more around the house while simultaneously relearning how to be a student in a world of online classes.

“As a big sister I’m more than happy to help my parents, help my siblings and my family, because it’s needed,” she said. “But it’s ’You need to have your camera on, you need to have your camera on.’ But I cannot have my camera on right now, give me a minute, let me get this situation settled. Sometimes it can be embarrassing when there is all this noise and commotion going on in the background, at least for me.”

In conversations with friends and peers, Soto knows she is not alone in feeling the stress of distance learning and the cumulative anxiety from years of wildfires, power shut-offs and now a pandemic. Not a single year of her high school experience has been free of significant interruption. Educators and mental health experts describe it as layers of trauma.

And recent surveys focusing on the grades and mental health of Sonoma County secondary students back up Soto’s story.

Nearly 4 in 10 high school students in Sonoma County have one or more failing grades and 71% say they feel deep anxiety about the future, a devastating combination that inspired two unprecedented, cross-county gatherings of education leaders to address the issue. The first meeting, convened by the Sonoma County Office of Education, was Oct. 27 and the second was Thursday.

“This is loud and clear,” Healdsburg High principal Bill Halliday said. “Stress is cumulative. It has impact, it’s overwhelming. It’s very emotional for all of us. We have had faculty meetings with teachers in tears about how they care and worry about our students.”

No high school student in Sonoma County has been face-to-face with a teacher since mid-March, when all campuses were closed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. County officials have struggled in the intervening months to tamp down the spread of the disease, but Sonoma County remains the only one in the Bay Area stuck in the purple tier, the most restrictive stage of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The “widespread” status indicates the county has been unable to keep the virus from circulating and, as a consequence, limits the county’s ability to reopen parts of its economy.

And even as district officials are discussing return-to-school plans for elementary-aged students, middle and high school schedules are proving more complicated, as they are traditionally built on moving between multiple classes or cohorts in the course of one day — something prohibited under current health guidelines.

But the lack of in-person classes has troubling ramifications for students’ mental health and sense of connection, not only to their academics but their peers, educators say.

"School is not just a series of classes, but a place you can be your own person and find a pathway that works for you,“ Halliday said. ”Our kids are really, really missing that — from sports to band to just hanging out with friends.“

Windsor High principal Lamar Collins said teachers are missing small, seemingly run-of-the-mill check-ins with students that now seem critical to mental health assessments.

“I’m hearing, ’Here is one thing that I took for granted — the impromptu conversations, when a kid just happens to stop by your room at lunch time, that kid who is having a hard time and wanted to be around someone who cared but couldn’t verbalize it,’ ” Collins said.

That is a tough connection to cultivate via video, he said.

“Teachers are saying ’I’m in class and it’s complete silence,’ ” he said. “They are saying, ’We are in class and all we see are names on the Zoom. We don’t see faces, we see names.’ Part of effective teaching is taking the temperature of students: do you get it, do you not get it, are you confused, are you hungry, are you wearing the same clothes as yesterday?”