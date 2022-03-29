Sonoma County supervisor candidate Andy Springer owes thousands in back taxes, records show

Richard “Andy” Springer, the only candidate to challenge incumbent James Gore for Sonoma County’s 4th district supervisor seat, owes more than $100,000 in outstanding federal and county taxes dating back two decades, public records show.

Tax liens filed in Sonoma County reveal years of unpaid federal income taxes as well as unpaid taxes connected to Springer’s window and solar cleaning business. They also reflect an unpaid penalty lien connected to that same business, according to public records reviewed by The Press Democrat. The 14 liens were issued under various versions of Springer’s name and that of his wife, Rebecca Springer.

Springer declined to comment on the liens other than to say he believes it is more important to discuss the campaign issues.

Springer, 51, announced his candidacy for 4th District Supervisor in February, citing issues like the cost of living, homelessness and government regulation. He emphasized regulations and high taxes as some of the issues he hopes to address.

As a supervisor, he would be one of five elected board members who oversee Sonoma County’s $2 billion annual budget.

Public records show the Internal Revenue Service has issued liens against Springer, a local pastor and business owner, for unpaid income taxes as far back as 2001. Those liens total $97,906, according to public records.

Records also show Springer owes an additional $1,282.59 in outstanding taxes to the county connected to his window and solar panel cleaning business, Bluetail Industries. Springer also owes a penalty lien of $27,110.54 from the State of California’s Division of Labor Standards against the same business for failing to secure workers’ compensation benefits.

Liens are legal claims that prohibit property from being sold until a delinquent debt is paid off. Failure to pay the debt can result in the loss of the property. Liens are typically filed with a county clerk-recorder’s office.

“The recorder maintains a library of documents that are recorded generally when we have a lien that is placed,” said Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s Clerk-Recorder. “The agency that places the lien originally records another document releasing a lien when it has been paid.”

No lien releases in Springer’s name were found in the county clerk-recorder’s database.

“My finances are in the hands of professionals who handle all legal requirements,” Springer said in a written comment. “The working-middle class, business owners, farmers and property owners deserve a voice and a representative that understands them. Let's focus on the immediate issues that residents of the 4th district are dealing with daily.”

Springer declined an interview.

Springer, a 16-year Sonoma County resident, runs his own business consulting firm. He previously ran Bluetail Industries, a window and solar panel cleaning company he started in 2009, which he said he recently passed to his son.

Public records show Springer registered the name Bluetail Industries to do business in Sonoma County in 2011. The filing expired after five years, and no recent filings were found in the county clerk’s database.

No companies with the name of Bluetail Industries or any combination of Andy or Richard Springer Consulting showed up in a search of the state’s corporate filing database. Bluetail Industries is connected to addresses in Santa Rosa but neither the business nor Springer’s name could be found in a search of the city’s business tax certificate database.

Generally, a business is required to register with Santa Rosa for a business tax certificate if it is based within city limits or does business in the city, according to Kevin King, a city communications coordinator.

“If he’s doing business in Santa Rosa we would recommend a certificate,” King said. “We understand people aren’t always aware of it.”

Andy Springer Consulting does not list a physical address on its website, but is a member of the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and lists a Santa Rosa address on the chamber’s website.

Rohnert Park also requires business tax certificates, but neither Bluetail Industries nor Andy Springer Consulting were found in a search for those names registered for a certificate with the city.

Springer, a Pennsylvania native, serves as pastor of Heartwood Church in Rohnert Park. In 2007 he started The Baptist Church at The Oaks in Santa Rosa. It was dissolved about four years later, according to state records.

The 4th District takes in much of northeastern Sonoma County including, Healdsburg, Windsor, the Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley, and parts of northern Santa Rosa.

Springer lives in Wikiup.

Springer and Gore are set to debate at 6:30 Thursday at an event hosted by Los Cien at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park. The three candidates running for 2nd District Supervisor — incumbent David Rabbitt, Blake Hooper and Kevin Hayenga, are also expected to participate.

Election Day is June 7, with mail ballots available by early May.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.