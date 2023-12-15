Oak woodland includes lands that supported native oak trees as indicated in the 2013 Sonoma VegMap. This term is inclusive of both oak woodlands and savannas, where canopy gaps may be more present, and oak forests, where canopy gaps are less present.

A contiguous stand of trees dominated by native oak trees with at least a half acre of cover. A “contiguous stand” means a stand where all individual oak trees with diameter at breast height equal to or greater than 6 inches have canopies located within 200 feet of one another on a parcel.

Sonoma County supervisors have adopted an emergency ban on removal of native trees and oak woodlands until they finalize new zoning policies designed to safeguard local trees from needless or avoidable eradication.

The restrictions, now in place until at least Jan. 26 in the unincorporated area, restrict removal of 31 tree species if they are at least six inches in diameter at chest height.

They also prohibit conversion of oak woodlands, though broad exemptions exist in each case for situations involving diseased or hazardous trees, fuels management and fire prevention, insurance mandates, necessary tree care and development permits already granted. Trees covered by approved timber harvest plans also are exempt.

The decision to impose temporary rules came Tuesday in the second of two recent public hearings at which the board had hoped to resolve concerns about draft language expanding the number of native trees whose removal already is restricted and creating new rules to reduce conversion of oak woodland habitat.

But despite getting closer to revised regulations they could approve, only Supervisor Susan Gorin was ready to cast a vote Tuesday, noting that updated protections for cherished tree and forest resources had been on the county’s work plan for a decade already.

Other board members still had reservations about unintentionally impeding important fuels management work, hazard abatement or other necessary actions because of unforeseen consequences of the new restrictions, despite numerous additions and revisions to the exemptions so those needs would be covered.

“I personally feel that we are at like 90% with this ordinance, like solid A-minus, right? Like we’re very close,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. “And this is one that I don’t want to get wrong, because I feel like the unintended consequences are substantial.”

She urged adoption of a moratorium “so we don’t see any kind of backsliding while we work to get that extra 10 percent.“

Supervisor James Gore agreed.

“I think our job is to do it right, and I think there are still too many questions,” Gore said.

The emergency measure was passed by a necessary 4-1 vote, without the support of Supervisor David Rabbitt, who described such a move as “a nuclear option” too often used by the board and unwarranted in his view in this case.

Native trees whose removal is restricted under emergency moratorium Big leaf maple Black oak Blue oak Box elder California bay California black walnut California buckeye Coast live oak Two cottonwood species Two cypress species Grand fir Interior live oak Madrone Oregon ash Oregon oak Six native pine species Red or White alder Redwood Valley oak Western hemlock Two willow species Natural hybrids of the trees listed above SOURCE: Permit Sonoma

“A moratorium is there is imminent danger and catastrophe looming if we don’t take immediate action today through an urgency action that just freezes everything,” Rabbitt said. “I don’t see that for this particular issue, quite honestly. What I do want is an ordinance where all the consequences are really explained and spelled out that encourage people to participate … to actually want to participate to move forward.”

His fellow supervisors disagreed, however, particularly Gorin, whose district includes the Sonoma Valley and growing vineyard acreage, much of it planted at the expense of oak trees that formerly covered those sites.

She recalled a reported rise in tree removal and hillside conversions years ago in advance of the board’s approval of updated vineyard erosion rules, as growers rushed to avoid oncoming restrictions that closed loopholes in those rules, known as VESCO, or the Vineyard and Orchard Site Development Ordinance.

“I saw acres and acres of trees coming down in anticipation of developing VESCO, ” Gorin said. “That’s exactly what we need to prevent today.”

Chairman Chris Coursey also voted for the urgency measure. His central Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park district has the least amount of unincorporated territory out of all the board members.

County planners, commissioners and supervisors have been formulating new rules for the past three years to stem the loss of local trees, given the increasingly critical ecosystem services they provide, including carbon sequestration, air purification, temperature moderation, erosion control, wildlife habitat provision and beautification.

Oak woodlands, in particular, host thousands of species at some point in their lives, including more than 300 birds, mammals and other vertebrates, 2,000 plant species and 4,000 insect species.

Oak Woodland District Parcel List.pdf

But a tree protection ordinance approved in 1989 only protects 11 different tree species and only if they reach 9 inches in diameter. Proposed revisions would allow protection of 31 species, expand the instances when the rule is applicable and substantially increase the offsets required of those who do get permits for tree removal.

A discretionary use permit would be required for the removal of redwood trees exceeding 48 inches in diameter or oak and other hardwood trees exceeding 36 inches.

A new Oak Woodland Combining Zone would revise zoning requirements for nearly 13,000 properties in the unincorporated county identified in the county’s 2013 mapping and lidar program as having a contiguous stand of oak trees with at least a half-acre of cover.

Tree Protection Ordinance Existing As proposed Minimum Diameter of Single Stem 9“ 6“ Number of Species Protected 11 31 Applicability When working under discretionary county permit All projects removing protected trees Agriculture Exempt Only maintenance of existing operation exempt Big Trees No extra protections Use permit required for removal Replanting Ratios 1:6 to 1:30, depending on size of removed tree Same Monitoring Requirement None Seven-year monitoring with on-site irrigation, yearly reports Mitigation Fee Option $200 to $800 Appraised value, about $1,000 to $22,000 Proposed changes to Sonoma County Tree Protection Ordinance

Property owners would have the right to convert up to half an acre of oak woodlands on undeveloped parcels. A use permit otherwise would be required that includes provisions for tree replacement and mitigations.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On X/Twitter @MaryCallahanB.