Sonoma County supervisors approve emergency operations plan

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted an emergency operations plan that integrates cultural competency measures into its framework, a step county leaders said was pivotal following the disparate experience of marginalized communities during recent back-to-back emergencies.

The plan, presented before the board on Tuesday, was developed in accordance with Senate Bill 160, a 2019 law that requires cities and counties throughout the state to gauge how people from diverse backgrounds are best served in disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

Those measures must then be reflected in emergency planning documents, which will be reviewed and revised at least once every three years.

The revamped plan includes both state and federal emergency response requirements, as well as demographic information intended to help public officials identify populations that may be pushed to the margins during disasters, Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said during the presentation.

More than three dozen recommendations made by community members were also baked into the plan, which will serve as a framework for county staff whenever disaster strikes, Godley said.

“At 3 a.m. in the morning, this may be the most important document the county has ever produced,” Godley said.

The changes were developed with input from a community advisory group convened by the county, other residents from each supervisorial district and the North Bay Organizing Project’s Immigration Defense Task Force.

In 2018, the group compiled more than two dozen recommendations for how the county could better serve Spanish-speaking residents, as well as those who speak Indigenous languages, during an emergency. They also reviewed how to better assist undocumented county residents.

Each of the community meetings about the plan were held in Spanish and English to encourage conversation from all participants, Sonoma County’s Equity Office Director Alegría De La Cruz said. Her office helped with the creation of the plan.

“This is a foundation of what our community should expect from us as we move toward increased community engagement around these issues,” De La Cruz said.

Supervisor Chris Coursey thanked the community members who participated in the process, calling their contributions “a labor of love for all of you, but definitely a labor.”

“It’s a community-centered document,” Coursey said. “It reflects who we are much better than it would have otherwise.”

Included in the changes adopted to the retooled plan are prohibitions that bar staff at county-run shelters from asking anyone about their immigration status and a requirement that all shelters will meet standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There’s also a provision that all public information about emergency/disaster events is provided simultaneously in English and Spanish, a practice that’s been in place since 2019.

Several of the county supervisors focused their comments on the 34 community-generated recommendations that were considered beyond the plan’s scope and were instead forwarded to other departments or agencies.

Those include creating evacuation plans for farmworkers without personal transportation, such as those who live at work sites, and the identification of emergency resources for people who speak Indigenous languages.

“How can we leverage this into greater progress when it comes to … disaster planning?” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins asked.

Godley mentioned the county’s $34 million investment to community resilience programs, funds supervisors set aside from a federal COVID-19 stimulus package, as one possible avenue. Programs that propose culturally responsive and long-term solutions to the COVID-19 disaster were among those that will be prioritized for funding.

There was also the development of a language-access policy, a program that was also funded by the federal stimulus package money sent to the county.

Overseen by De La Cruz’s office, the language policy program will evaluate what languages are spoken in the county and then come up with a plan to ensure county information and resources are available in those various languages.

The development of a new “Ag Pass” program, which issues permits to farmers and ranchers to access their lands during natural disasters, could be another means of incorporating the community feedback, Gore said.

“I’m excited to take some of these things forward,” Gore said.

The development of the retooled emergency operations plan cost the county nearly $45,000, not including staff time, Godley said. That included $6,670 in stipends for core members of the community advisory group that provided their input, county documents showed.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.