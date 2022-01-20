Sonoma County supervisors, public health leaders hear alarm from hospital officials, calls from others to loosen events ban

A wide-ranging public meeting Wednesday hosted by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on the latest public health order banning large gatherings turned into a referendum about the merits of aggressive COVID-19 measures nearly two years into the pandemic.

The health order, which took effect Jan. 12, was aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant and, as Wednesday’s testimony made clear, blunting the impact of a rapidly rising caseload on local hospitals.

During the virtual meeting, local hospital officials came forward with their clearest accounts yet of how they are being overwhelmed by new COVID-19 infections among patients and staff.

“In general, we're asking everyone in the face of an epic crisis to step up and join us because your hospitals in this community are at risk,” said Frank Beirne, interim CEO of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He shared with the board a request for staffing assistance and regulatory relief needed to reduce workforce strain on hospital systems.

Later in the special, five-hour board meeting, local parents, school officials and others impacted by the health order pressed the county to exempt certain gatherings, including school sports games and other live events.

Those calls were countered by pleas from local health advocates and medical professionals who asked the county to stay the course with current restrictions until the omicron surge subsides.

The conflicting calls revealed stark disparities in how communities within the county are experiencing this moment of the pandemic, with exhaustion from the nearly 22-month global health crisis and new infections both peaking.

The meeting exposed even jarring disagreements between top school officials over what students — struggling with isolation, anxiety over coronavirus exposure at school, and a search for consistency — need most at this time.

The health order prohibits, until at least Feb. 11, indoor gatherings of 50 or more people and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more. Core school activities, such as daily classes and outdoor recess, were exempt. But the order affected sporting events, which has drawn the ire of parents, who have pressed district and county officials for loosened spectator limits.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, who ordered the new limits last week, has appealed to local residents to avoid leaving their homes except for school, work and other essential tasks such as trips to the grocery story or doctor’s office.

During Wednesday’s meeting, supervisors sought to address concerns among some local residents and businesses that the order was issued without adequate warning or community engagement.

Mase was asked why Sonoma County had banned large gatherings at this point when other counties in the Bay Area had not. She said the county had the third highest increase in hospitalizations, by percent, of all 58 counties in the state.

Mase also said Sonoma County had the fifth lowest hospital bed capacity of all counties in the state. Emergency departments are “overwhelmed and wait times are getting longer and longer,” she said. Some patients are staying in emergency departments for 5-to-10 days because there are no beds and they're unable to go to alternate care sites or skilled nursing facilities.

“Although hospitals around the state are seeing similar issues in terms of bed capacity and discharging patients, we are disproportionately impacted by COVID here in Sonoma County in terms of hospitalizations,” she said.

Steve Herrington, the county’s elected schools superintendent, said he supported Mase’s order and stressed the need to keep schools open and prioritize academics.

But Jeremy Decker, superintendent of Windsor Unified School District, and Chris Vanden Heuvel, superintendent for the Healdsburg Unified School District and Gary Callahan, acting superintendent for Petaluma City Schools, contended that exemptions for sports — allowing for more spectators at indoor games like basketball — are thought to be just as essential if not more for students’ mental health and emotional well-being at this point.

“We believe that there's a middle ground that still mitigates outbreaks but allows our students to participate in and families to watch their children's extracurricular activities,” Decker said. “It's very rare to have superintendents from Cloverdale Healdsburg, Windsor, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, West County, Cotati, Rohnert Park, and Petaluma all on the same page.”

On Jan. 12, eight superintendents from the largest school districts in Sonoma County sent a letter to Mase asking her to reconsider some of the restrictions placed on indoor gatherings such as basketball games at schools.