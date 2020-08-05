Sonoma County supervisors to decide on law enforcement oversight ballot measure

Sonoma County supervisors will decide Thursday whether to place on the November ballot an amended version of an initiative meant to bolster the county’s law enforcement oversight office.

Facing a Friday deadline to finalize measures for the Nov. 3 ballot, supervisors scheduled Thursday’s discussion after more than two hours of impassioned public comment during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday. Nearly all of the members of the public who spoke urged supervisors to place the proposal before voters, citing an urgent need to fund the civilian oversight office at a time when activists nationwide are seeking a different approach to law enforcement.

Many who spoke noted that the coronavirus pandemic had derailed signature gathering for the grassroots effort to place the initiative on the ballot without the board’s help.

Supervisors also heard from Karlene Navarro, the county’s sole law enforcement auditor and the director of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, who put forth five recommendations not included in the initial proposed ordinance.

Navarro’s recommendations to adjust the proposed ballot measure, titled the The Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance, would allow her to audit every use-of-force incident involving a deputy, regardless of whether anyone filed a complaint with her or the Sheriff’s Office. Navarro is also seeking direct access to all body-worn camera footage and the ability to publicly share the footage when force is used.

Navarro told supervisors about two additional changes to the initiative recommended by the community council she oversees. On Monday night, that group spent more than four hours with a broad range of community members in which they heard overwhelming support for voter-driven changes to the ordinance that created the oversight office in 2016.

Sonoma County Board Chair Susan Gorin and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who both serve on a subcommittee created to evaluate the proposed initiative, as well as Navarro and Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, attended Monday’s virtual meeting.

“The overwhelming request from the community was that your board place the Evelyn Cheatham Ordinance on the November 2020 ballot with modifications,” Navarro said of the comments made during the 190-person meeting Monday night. She added that there were additional requests for the board to adopt the changes laid out in the proposed ballot measure and by Navarro ahead of the November election, “in a show of faith.”

But faced with the last minute-decisions over the precise language of the ordinance — a situation several public speakers said supervisors created by failing to bring the matter up for discussion earlier — supervisors decided to revisit the proposed initiative during a special meeting Thursday afternoon. They asked county staff to come up with options for what the measure could look like, to include language from the Evelyn Cheatham Ordinance as well as recommendations from Navarro and the community board.

Among supervisors’ disagreements were over how to navigate legal challenges that could arise from the proposed changes.

Those risks were outlined by Sonoma County Counsel Bruce Goldstein during Tuesday’s meeting. They included concerns over whether the county’s law enforcement auditor can exercise subpoena power, as outlined in the proposed initiative, though Goldstein said pending legislation, Assembly Bill 1185, would remedy that concern if passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He also highlighted language in the ordinance that would automatically set the auditor’s office’s budget at 1% of the Sheriff’s Office budget, which Goldstein said conflicted with constitutional requirements that county supervisors be the sole group responsible for deciding how county funds are allocated.

Hopkins asked whether the fact that supervisors set the Sheriff’s Office budget, which subsequently would determine the funding for the watchdog office, would be enough of a legal argument to overcome legal concerns.

“It’s an argument that could be made, but my judgment is that it won’t carry the day,” Goldstein said.

Navarro’s office has a budget of $590,000 for the current fiscal year, while the Sheriff’s Office has a budget of $184 million. The watchdog’s funding could roughly triple if Sheriff’s Office funding levels remain constant.

Both Hopkins and Supervisor Shirlee Zane said they supported putting the ordinance changes to voters as well as adopting them ahead of the November election.

Hopkins also floated the idea of including a provision that would allow the board to modify the ordinance with a vote by four of the board’s five members as long as any changes were first recommended by the community panel overseen by Navarro.

“We have an opportunity today to shift that power dynamic just a little bit in favor of people who are being policed instead of people who are doing the policing,” Hopkins said.

Both Gorin and Supervisor James Gore said they preferred to let voters weigh in on the initiative first before considering adopting any changes as a board.

Supervisor David Rabbitt said he would not support the “prescriptive ballot budgeting” currently outlined in the ordinance.

Navarro did not respond to requests for comment after Tuesday’s meeting.

Her predecessor, Jerry Threet, one of the authors of the ballot initiative, said after the meeting he was pleased with the progress made by the board.

“I think it’s been a long time coming but I’m happy that they’re getting there,” Threet said.

Threet said he recognized the language in the proposed initiative regarding budgeting for the auditor’s office presented a risk. But he added that the office’s authority was meaningless without the proper resources to carry out its goals.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, who also attended Tuesday’s virtual meeting, said there were many positive recommendations that came out of Monday’s discussion but underscored the numerous legal challenges identified by county staff.

“It does no good to pass an ordinance that has significant legal defects in it,” Essick told the board.

Essick did not respond to requests for information about whether he planned to challenge the legality of the proposed ordinance changes Thursday afternoon. He did make that comment back in October, however, after news of the proposed ballot initiative was publicized.

The cost to place the initiative on the November ballot is about $250,000 and the last day to do so is Friday.

Supervisors will discuss the topic again during their meeting Thursday afternoon, held virtually starting at 12:30 p.m.

