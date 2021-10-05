Sonoma County Supervisors to hold redistricting public hearing

Members of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take another step toward defining the boundaries of their individual districts for the next 10 years.

At their regular meeting, they will dive into recently released 2020 census results and hold their first public hearing on the county’s redistricting efforts.

At the end of September the United States Census Bureau released the results of its 2020 census, which will be used by counties across the county tackling redistricting.

State and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts every 10 years, following the U.S. Census in order to achieve population balance amid demographic shifts.

The Board must adopt an ordinance that defines the county’s districts by Dec. 15, according to Gilbert Martinez, a communications specialist for the county.

The maps “that get adopted this year, shape the county for the next 10 years,” Martinez said.

County staff will update the board and the public on the redistricting effort so far and a look at the anticipated costs of redistricting, Martinez said.

Given the weight that comes with redistricting, the county is hoping the public weighs in during the public hearing Tuesday, Martinez said.

The county’s 19-member Advisory Redistricting Commission has been active since its creation in February, working to redraw county districts and engage the public.

Members of the public can draw their own maps and submit them for consideration through October. In November the Board will review the advisory commission’s recommendations and narrow down the choices before picking a final map in December.

