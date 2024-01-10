A tax measure to bolster children’s health and care programs in Sonoma County is headed to the ballot in November after a long, fraught journey to qualify by voter signature.

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office has certified that the campaign for a new countywide quarter-cent sales tax has met the 19,758-voter signature threshold to qualify for the ballot.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to place the proposal on the ballot for the November election. The board also plans to vote later this month on a resolution supporting the tax measure.

It is the first countywide ballot measure to qualify for the November ballot, but the list could grow because the certification deadline is in August.

Ananda Sweet, Campaign Chair for Our Kids Our Future, thanked the board during the meeting and called the tax measure an “opportunity to make a meaningful investment.”

If passed by a simple majority of voters, the tax measure, called the Sonoma County Child Care and Children’s Health Initiative, is expected to raise more than $30 million annually to bolster local affordable child care and health care programs, according to the Santa Rosa-based campaign.

The measure proposes directing 60% of revenue to child care, including pay for employees, workforce growth and expansion of the child care network as a whole. The remaining 40% would be directed to children’s health and early development programs, including perinatal and early childhood mental health, pediatric screening and treatment, and assisting children facing issues like homelessness.

First 5 Sonoma County, a local child and family services agency, would administer the funds with oversight from an advisory council appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Proponents say the measure would help counter the impact of high child care costs and closure of local child care centers impacted by the pandemic and low staffing.

“This initiative is a historic opportunity to transform the lives of thousands of local children and working parents,” Sweet said in a news release. “Sonoma County children and families don’t have the early childhood support they need, and unless we do something, it’s going to get worse.”

First 5’s Sonoma County Annual Ready Report, released in April, found only 22% of children overall were ready for kindergarten in fall 2022, a decline from the 40% who were ready in 2016.

First 5 Sonoma County was originally established in the late 1990s as a county agency as part of a statewide initiative to tackle the harms of smoking and handle tobacco tax funding. The agency became independent from the county in 2019.

While California’s tobacco tax has provided the bulk of the agency’s funding, that revenue stream has dwindled.

The Our Kids Our Future campaign’s first attempt to qualify for the ballot in 2022 was derailed after the county Registrar of Voters flagged about 2,500 signatures as problematic and likely fraudulent.

The discovery prompted an investigation by the county District Attorney’s Office, which is ongoing, and two lawsuits filed by the campaign including one against a contractor hired to help collect signatures in 2022.

The contractor, Total Signers, has been unresponsive to court summons and the campaign is now focusing on the campaign effort ahead, said Dennis Rosatti, a Sonoma County political consultant working on the campaign.

