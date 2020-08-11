Sonoma County tip line flooded with complaints about people, businesses defying coronavirus public health orders

A new hotline for people to report scofflaws defying health orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus drew about 450 tips during its first three days of operation but has not yet resulted in any citations, officials said Monday.

The hotline went live late Thursday after county supervisors gave civil authorities the power to issue administrative fines to people and businesses.

All complaints are still in the early stages of investigation and no citations were issued over the weekend, said Tyra Harrington, code enforcement manager with the county’s permitting department.

About one-third of the callers were reporting suspected violations at businesses, such as fitness clubs, hair salons and “a few bars operating by having a few customers come through the back door,” Harrington said.

Another third of the calls were referred to county or city parks departments regarding joggers, sports players and social groups that appeared to be flouting rules requiring people wear facial coverings and keep distance between one another.

The remaining third of the calls were not valid.

“If it’s a valid complaint, we send an inspector out,” said Tennis Wick, director of the county’s permit department, which is managing the hotline. “First step is education and warning. ... We take progressive steps with citations.”

When the county’s first emergency health orders were issued in March, the only recourse to stop violators was a misdemeanor criminal charge brought by law enforcement.

But as the county’s rate of coronavirus infections began to explode, county and health officials called for more aggressive enforcement of the health order. County supervisors last week approved the civil penalty program as an alternative to criminal prosecution for health order violators.

Commercial violations can result in civil penalties of $1,000, $5,000 or $10,000. The fine rises with repeat violations by the same party. An individual can be fined $100 for noncommercial violations.

While the county Board of Supervisors gave local governments the power to issue these civil fines, some cities must take steps before staff can enforce them. The Santa Rosa City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to empower its code enforcement officers to launch civil enforcement of the health order within city limits.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said he supported broadening enforcement of the health order beyond law enforcement and criminal prosecution.

“This allows us to have something else other than going straight toward that misdemeanor crime,” Navarro said. “It’s a civil penalty, so it doesn’t go on to a criminal record.”

The hotline does not function like a 24/7 law enforcement dispatch line. Rather, tips are logged and then sent to the appropriate city department or county agency.

The county’s permit department referred about 75% of the calls to an outside agency, such as county or city parks departments. The remaining 25% of the tips will be handled by a special team of Permit Sonoma code enforcement officers and investigators with the District Attorney’s Office.

Harrington, who is heading up the team of seven, said they may send out an inspector immediately or start with a phone call. The goal is to first educate people and businesses about the rules and encourage them to adjust.

“I’ve reached out to several businesses by phone to let them know I’ve received a complaint and am sending staff with education materials,” Harrington said. “They want to know who complained and we tell them we keep that confidential.”

Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said no hotline tips were referred to the Sheriff’s Office, but they received about 10 calls directly over the weekend from people reporting possible health order violations such as large parties.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said that she was glad to learn so many people were calling into the hotline. She does not expect it to be the main solution for social gatherings, a key driver in a recent jump in infections, because county staff simply cannot respond to temporary or private meetups.

“We’ve got to get the message out that this is more about education,” Mase said. “You may think it’s safe together with your neighbors or your extended family you don’t live with, but, actually, you’re being exposed.”

The county’s civil penalties remain a last resort, according to county spokesman Paul Gullixson.

“We’re going to be encouraging compliance, letting people know that we’ve gotten complaints,” Gullixson said. “Our expectation is that will be enough to encourage individuals to change their habits.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.